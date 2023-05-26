Meralco Safety Tips: What to Do With Home Appliances in Case of Flooding

(SPOT.ph) How prepared is your home in case of flooding? As Supertyphoon Mawar moves closer to the Philippines, electric distribution company Meralco on Friday, May 26, shared some tips on what to do with home appliances and other electrical devices to keep them safe when waters start to rise.

Mawar, which will be called Betty once it enters the Philippines, is 2023's strongest storm so far according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center. While forecasts don't see it making landfall, it is expected to dump rains in northern and Central Luzon as early as this weekend, while its interaction with southwest monsoon or habagat could trigger rains in the western parts of the country by next week.

Meralco Safety Tips on Home Appliances and Electrical Devices During Flooding

In case of flooding due to Supertyphoon Mawar (or any weather disturbances, for that matter), Meralco has these tips the public can follow to ensure home appliances and other gadgets are marked safe from the waters:

Ensure that the main electrical power switch or circuit breaker is off. Be sure to be dry when being in contact with any electrical facility.

Unplug appliances from wall sockets. Turn off permanently connected equipment and unscrew all light bulbs if possible.

Remove mud and dirt from service equipment or the main circuit breaker/fuse and its enclosure using rubber gloves and rubber-soled shoes.

Ensure that electrical wires, connectors, and other wiring devices are completely dry.

When all electrical wires and accessories have dried and are clean, ask a licensed electrician to check the wiring system. Do not turn on flood-damaged electrical appliances.

Meralco also urged the public to fully charge their devices, including mobile phones, laptops, and radios, so they can still be updated with the latest news and advisories.



