Graduates of These 10 Schools Are Preferred by Employers, According to JobStreet

(SPOT.ph) About one out of five employers choose graduates of Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) to become part of their workforce, online job search portal JobStreet by SEEK said as it revealed the top 10 list of schools preferred by hirers in the Philippines.

While an individual's qualities are the top factors to consider in hiring and in growing their career, baring hirer preferences can help improve connections between jobseekers and employers as well as highlighting the strengths of these academic institutions in different industries, said JobStreet by SEEK country manager Philip Gioca.

So why PUP? Employers see them as effective team players in the workplace, it said. The state university, which got 23.39% of the vote, is followed by fellow state institution, University of the Philippines (UP), which is preferred by 9.17% or almost one out of five employers. Private school De La Salle University (DLSU) placed third, with both UP and DLSU benefitting from its reputation and the alignment of its institution to the hirers' industries, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read:

Job Hunting? These Are the Top Jobs and Industries to Explore in 2023

Fresh Out of College? Here's How to Survive Your First Job

The top 10 schools preferred by hirers in the Philippines, according to JobStreet by SEEK

More than 700 companies across 42 industries were surveyed in May for this study, which resulted in this list of top 10 schools preferred by employers:

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP)- 23.39% University of the Philippines (UP) - 9.17% De La Salle University (DLSU) - 6.88% University of Sto. Tomas (UST) - 5.28% Mapua University - 3.44% Batangas State University - 3.21% University of Mindanao - 2.29% University of Cebu - 2.06% Technological Institute of the Philippines (TIP) - 2.06% STI College - 2.06%

Top schools preferred depending on the industry, according to JobStreet

Information technology

PUP UP Mapua

Human resources (HR) management

PUP UP University of Mindanao

Call center/BPO

PUP UP UST

Manufacturing

PUP Batangas State University UP

Construction

Technological University of the Philippines (TUP) TIP Mapua

Wholesale trading

PUP UP University of the East (UE)

Read more:

10 Deal-Breakers That Now Drive Filipinos to Reject Job Offers

Bye, Great Resignation: The Great Reconfiguration Is Here Thanks to Gen Zs



