This Free Learning Platform Can Help You Upskill and Grow Your Career

(SPOT.ph) The COVID-19 pandemic have forced the workforce to be flexible—for better or for worse—pushing more Filipino employees to retrain and upskill. So if you're one of them, here's news you'll want to hear: JobStreet by SEEK has launched a new digital platform to help you grow your career for free.

Introducing seekMAX, an in-app learning platform where you can watch engaging videos and connect with other professionals so you can upskill, reskill, and get that edge at work without paying a single peso.

“Candidates need to continue upskilling not only for professional growth, but also for honing their soft skills which is what most industries look out for nowadays more than the candidate’s proficiency in their technical skills," said JobStreet Philippines' Managing Director Dannah Majarocon.

"Through seekMAX, they can learn new things, master their expertise, and be connected with industry experts as well as a supportive professional community,” said JobStreet Philippines' Managing Director Dannah Majarocon.

How to access JobStreet's seekMAX

seekMAX is packed with features you can explore for days, and the best part is, it's on mobile so you can bring it anytime, anywhere—even when you're stuck in traffic or just bored at home with nothing to do.

It's an innovation by the job-seeking platform to help employees further hone their skills as they seek work opportunities online, with the help of these major industry partners: Bloomberg, Microsoft, The New York Times, Harvard Business Review, Complexly, Tech in Asia, SDG Academy, Open Academy, and Deutsche Welle, among many others.

It also partnered with Filipino content creators and industry experts like Jonathan Yabut and Ayn Bernos for its seekMAX Originals content.

To access it, just download the JobStreet mobile app available on iOS and Android. While you don't need a JobStreet account to access it, it's best to do create an account or log in so you can pick up where you left off without hassle plus you can track all your activities in the platform.

What's inside JobStreet's seekMAX

Thousands of free bite-sized videos—with video length ranging from four to 15 minutes—are accessible anytime, anywhere. It covers the following topics: self-development, leadership and management, salary advice, career advice, job search advice, business and finance, technology and design, sales and marketing, language learning, and industry trends.

Log in to see the "Top Picks for You" where you can see topics like "Introverts Can Lead, Too" and "How to Improve Excel Skills" (at least on my feed). It also covers trending topics, like "How to Negotiate Your Salary" and "Job Search Strategies." Maybe you've always wanted to know how to expertly answer the interview question "What are your weaknesses?" or you wanted to know why you always fumble during HR interviews. There are videos for those concerns, too.

There are also practical tips for jobseekers, like how to expertly craft a resume, curriculum vitae (CV) and/or a cover letter that will stand out from the rest of the pile.

Videos too short for you? Don't worry—there are video series that dive deep into certain topics that require more explaining to do, like "Excel Formula 101", a crash course to beef up your formula game in Microsoft Excel, and "Exploring Power BI Desktop" so you can organize your data easier.

You can also connect with other jobseekers in the community. Questions on job search, resume tips, or salary advice? Check out the threads for relevant conversations, or start your own thread.