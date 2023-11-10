UP Is Still the No. 1 Philippine University at the QS Asia Rankings

(SPOT.ph) In the 2024 edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings for Asia, four universities from the Philippines have been included for the first time. The University of the Philippines still emerged as the front-runner among the local universities on the list.

The newcomers are the University of San Carlos, Polytechnic University of the Philippines, Far Eastern University - Manila, and Mindanao State University. Per the rankings of Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) announced on November 8, the University of San Carlos (USC) and Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) come under the 551-600 category, Far Easter University (FE) Manila under 701-750, and Mindanao State University (MSU) is marked 801+. These four institutions join 12 schools from the Philippines that had previously made it to the list. While three of these moved up the ranks, nine saw a drop.

What is the QS Asia University Rankings:

The 2024 QS Asia University rankings, the most expansive to date, feature 856 institutions across 25 countries and territories. Peking University retains its position as the top Asian university for the second year, followed by the University of Hong Kong and the National University of Singapore. The QS Asia University Rankings, in existence since 2009, spotlights the best universities in Asia every year.

According to the QS website, the Asia rankings employ a methodology that includes several indicators such as academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-to-student ratio, international research network, citations per paper, papers per faculty, staff with a Ph.D., international faculty and students, and inbound and outbound exchange students.

As per the overall analysis for the Philippines, the country enjoys a good reputation among international academics and employers but needs improvement in research-related metrics and faculty expertise. The University of Santo Tomas, with the best student exchange program, is the only institution from the Philippines to make it to the top 100 for inbound student exchange (51st) and outbound student exchange (11th). The University of Santo Tomas (UST) also ranks 60th for international faculty and leads the country in international students, where it ranks 172nd. Adamson University, recognized for producing high-impact research in the Philippines, ranks 178th for citations per paper. Mapua University tops the country's research for faculty, ranking 252nd for papers per faculty. Cited as the most internationally collaborative research institution is the University of the Philippines, which ranks 102nd in the international research network.

List of Philippine universities in the 2024 QS Asia University Rankings:

78 (from 87): University of the Philippines

137 (from 134): Ateneo de Manila University

154 (from 171): De La Salle University

179 (from 175): University of Santo Tomas

551-600 (from 701-750): Adamson University

551-600 (new) : University of San Carlos

551-600 (new): Polytechnic University of the Philippines

601-650 (from 551-600): Mapua University

601-650 (from 551-600): Silliman University

651-700 (from 551-600): Ateneo de Davao University

701-750 (new) : Far Eastern University, Manila

701-750 (from 601-650): Mindanao State University - Iligan Institute of Technology

751-800 (from 651-700): Saint Louis University

801+ (from 651-700): Xavier University

801+ (from 701-750): Lyceum of the Philippines University

801+ (new): Mindanao State University

