Hi, Guys! Welcome to My Vlog: Vico Sotto Vlogger Era Is Here

(SPOT.ph) Vico Sotto, who is now on his second term, never fails to let us in on what's going on in his city—whether it's a new medical laboratory or an improved bike lane. And being the tech-savvy elder millennial that he is, he always does it with so much...erm, flair...on social media. Take for example his latest post on YouTube: a Shorts video featuring the culminating activities of the Pasig City Sports Camp.

The 14-second clip aptly titled Vico Sotto Vlogger Era Episode 1 is narrated with the young mayor's voiceover: "Sunday morning, ito 'yong culminating activity para sa sports clinic ng table tennis. Sunday morning, ito 'yong culminating activity para sa sports clinic ng karatedo. Sunday morning, ito 'yong culminating activity para sa sports clinic ng swimming kaso walang video. Marami pang ibang sports kaso sa ibang araw ang culminating activity." The repetitive sentences were very, very happily told in a monotonous voice, which may or may not be intentional.

The episode, posted on August 7—Sunday morning (obviously)—already has more than 3,000 views as of writing.

Back in June, Sotto started his Instagram Story posts with the hashtag #FoodBlog, which pokes fun at how one usually does a food review. One post, for example, just showed an empty plate with remnants of what used to be the perfect-10 cake. We totally understand though that it's a must-try just by looking at the empty plate. Anyways, we'll keep watch for more hilarious tidbits courtesy of the city mayor's social-media prowess—we all know we could use a bright spot every now and then.

If you want to follow Sotto in his vlogger era, subscribe to his YouTube channel.

