These Old-School Limited-Edition Beep Cards Are for Nostalgic Commuters

(SPOT.ph) Beep cards are a staple for every commuter. It’s a quick and easy way to pay for public transportation without having to put out cash—but it’s not so exciting to use given its standard blue look.

In partnership with beep card, Commuters of the Philippines is launching its retromagnetic beep cards for pre-order today until all slots are filled.

CommuterPH said its retromagnetic version is heavily inspired by the old 2009 LRT magnetic tickets, which will evoke a sense of nostalgia with every card. The series will come in three limited-edition designs: LRT-1 in yellow, MRT-2 in purple (now known as LRT-2), and MRT-3 in blue. The back of the beep card will also showcase the original transit route map per line.

Regardless of the chosen design, CommuterPH’s beep cards will function the same as a regular beep card.

How to buy CommuterPH’s limited-edition beep card

Make sure to fill out CommuterPH's pre-order form correctly and completely to stand a chance at getting a slot. Because it is for pre-order, the beep cards could take a few weeks to a month to deliver. Meet-up and shipping information is still being finalized.

The regular price for this limited-edition beep card is at P340 per card. Meanwhile, those who like, subscribe, and follow CommutersPH on all of its socials can purchase it at a discounted rate of P270 per card. You can pay through BDO or ShopeePay.

Take note that this beep card will not be pre-loaded, which means you’re only paying for the card itself. It’s much pricier than the normal beep card for P100 in train stations and P188 on Shopee and Lazada, but at least you get the nostalgia factor.

Like regular beep cards, this one is reloadable and is valid for four years until it expires. It can also be used to pay for public utility vehicles, EDSA and P2P buses, Uncle John’s convenience stores, and more.

According to the people behind the 45,000-member Facebook group, part of the proceeds of this project will go to its future projects that aims to help other commuters in dire need in cash or in form.

You can pre-order CommuterPH's beep cards through this form.

