Skip The Angpao This Christmas With GCash Send Pamasko

(SPOT.ph) Got extra funds on your GCash account? For those who plan on giving their aguinaldo electronically, you can via use the app's Send Pamasko feature to forward any amount to your tech-savvy inaanak.

Through GCash Pamasko, you can skip the angpao and send as low as P1 to each recipient with an option to send your gift in equal or random amounts.

Don't forget to remind your inaanak to claim it within 72 hours as unclaimed Pamasko will be returned to the sender.

Here's how to Send Pamasko via GCash

1. At the Home page, click Send at the upper left part of the screen

2. Select Send Pamasko

3. Input the number of recipients then the amount

To send equal amounts to each recipient, pick Equal Amount and input how much you'll give each Pamasko in the field.

If you pick random amounts, input the total amount you want to give as Pamasko and it will be divided into random amounts for each recipient.

4. Write a message (optional) and choose among the themes available

5. Enter the GCash numbers and press send

How to receive a GCash Pamasko

1. You will receive a text and an in-app notification saying you got a gift. Click View Details

2. Click Open Pamasko to transfer the Pamasko to your GCash wallet

