GUIDE: SIM Registration for Globe, Smart Subscribers

(SPOT.ph) Globe and Smart subscribers, read up: You can register your SIM online starting December 27 to either activate a new SIM or to avoid deactivating an existing SIM.

The SIM Registration Law, signed by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. last October 10, requires users to register their SIM cards to help curb spam and phishing texts that could compromise users' sensitive information.

All subscribers have until April 26, 2023 to register their SIMs unless the DICT extends the registration period for 120 more days, Globe said. Failure to register your existing SIM cards will result in deactivation, meaning no incoming or outgoing calls, texts, mobile data, and other mobile services. SIM holders also risk losing the number if unable to register before the deadline.

SIM registration for Smart and TNT subscribers

Old and new Smart and TNT SIM holders can register for free via this website, which will be online starting December 27.

Postpaid subscribers will receive a notification to confirm the details and documents they submitted upon subscribing to the postpaid service while enterprise accounts will be notified regarding the SIM registration via their authorized contacts.

For individuals, Smart and TNT will require the following information:

Full name

Birthday

Sex

Present or official address

ID and ID number

There will also be a liveness check or selfie photo requirement for validation.

Businesses or organizations with a SMART or TNT SIM will be asked the following:

Business name

Business adress

Full name of authorized signatory

Minors must also register under the name of their parents or guardians.

Foreign nationals will also be asked the following information:

Full name

Nationality

Birthday

Passport

Address in the Philippines

Type of travel or admission document presented

ID Number or number of document presented

Take note that tourist sim cards will only be valid for 30 days and will be deactivated upon expiration. Foreign nationals with non-tourist visas can get a SIM without the one-month restriction.

SIM registration for Globe and TM subscribers

Both new and existing Globe, TM and Home Prepaid WiFi SIM holders can register through this website which will go live on December 27.

Globe SIM holders can also register via Globe One app starting January 2023, while those without internet access or using basic phones can register via assisted registration sites by February 2023, Globe said.

For those who will buy a SIM card on or after December 27, registration is required to activate the SIM.

Globe will ask the following information upon registration:

Full name

Date of birth

Sex

Address

Type of government ID presented and ID number

Government ID with photo

For corporate account holders, the following information will be asked:

SEC Certificate of Registration

Board Resolution designating the authorized representative

In case of other juridical entities, a Special Power of Attorney

Any of these government-issued IDs will also be accepted upon registration:

Passport

Philippine ID

SSS ID

GSIS e-Card

Driver's Licene

NBI Clearance

Police Clearance

Firearms' license to own and possess ID

PRC ID

IBP ID

OWWA ID

BIR ID

Voter's ID

Senior Citizen's Card

UMID Card

PWD Card

Other government-issued ID with photo

Foreigners visiting as tourists will be required to register their SIMs valid for 30 days. They will be required to present the following:

Passport

Proof of address in the Philippines

Return ticket to country of origin or to another country indicating date and time of departure from the Philippines

Foreigners with non-tourist visas wil be asked to present the following:

Passport

Proof of address in the Philippines

Other documents like ACRI Card from the Bureau of Immigration, Alien Employment Permit from DOLE, or school registration and IDs for students

For Globe postpaid or Platinum subscribers, your SIM will be pre-registered by Globe using the details you provided upon application. Globe will also get in touch for other details in case there are missing information.

For minors, the SIM must be registered under the parent or legal guardian.

Those who recently transferred to Globe via Mobile Number Portability will be asked to register their SIM again via Globe's online platform.

Those traveling abroad using the roaming service will also be required to register their SIM via Globe's online platform to avoid deactivation.