It's Official: December 26 Is a Special Non-Working Holiday

(SPOT.ph) President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday declared Dec. 26, 2022, Monday a special non-working holiday, a welcome announcement for Filipinos looking to extend a Christmas Eve and Christmas Day that fell on weekends this year.

Also read: GUIDE: Adjusted Mall Hours for Christmas, New Year 2022

Proclamation No. 115 was issued to "give the people the full opportunity to celebrate the holiday with their families and loved ones."

"A longer weekend will encourage families to get together and strengthen their relationship towards a more productive environment, and will promote tourism," the proclamation said.

Under Proclamation 90, another post-holiday Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, will be an additional special non-working day "in consideration of the Filipino tradition of visiting relatives and spending time with their families for this occasion."

Also read: GUIDE: Train Operating Hours for Christmas, New Year 2022

What's a special non-working holiday?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Employees working on such type of holidays will not receive any payment unless their company has a favorable policy in place.

If ever an employee reports for work, they will be paid an additional 30% of their regular pay, which adds up to 130% for the day.

Any overtime work should be compensated with an additional 30% of their hourly rate on the day.

If the special non-working holiday happens to fall on a day off, workers should be paid an additional 50% of their basic wage for the first eight hours. Overtime work is met with an additional 30% of their hourly rate.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos