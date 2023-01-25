Can't Register Your SIM Online? There Are 15 Pilot Sites for Assisted Registration

(SPOT.ph) Have you registered your SIM? For those who haven't yet for whatever reason, here's some good news: There are registration sites put up in some remote areas from January 25 to 27, 2023 so you can have your SIM registered ASAP.
So far, there are 15 pilot sites across the country to assist SIM users who are having difficulty with the registration, including those who have poor or no Internet access, those using basic phones or non-smartphones, and populations who need special assistance like senior citizens and PWDs. More sites will be added to reach more Filipinos before the April 26 deadline, the DICT said in a press conference today, January 25.
Those who are unable to have their SIMs registered before the deadline will find their numbers deactivated. While there will be a SIM reactivation period after the deadline, the DICT said users shouldn't wait for this to happen to avoid inconveniences.
Assisted SIM Registration: What You Need to Know
Here's where to find the assisted SIM registration sites:
January 25, 2023
- Pasuquin Municipal Auditorium in Ilocos Norte
- Moalboal Covered Court in Cebu beide the municipal hall
- Palo Municipal Gym in Leyte
- Pangantucan Municipal Gym in Bukidnon
- Malalag Covered Court in Davao del Sur
January 26, 2023
- Atok Basketball Court in Benguet
- Camalaniugan Sports Complex in Barangay Dacal, Lafugu, Maharlika Highway, Camalaniugan, Cagayan
- Calumpit Municipal Covered Court in Bulacan
- Luancing Covered Court in Rosario, Batangas
- Multi-purpose Covered Court, in Barangay Arena Blanco in Zamboanga City
January 27, 2023
- Baco Covered Court in Barangay Sta. Rosa 1, Oriental Mindoro
- Barangay Paulba Multi-purpose Covered Court in Ligao City, Albay
- Carles Covered Gym in Iloilo
- Emergency Operations Center, Evacuation Center Building at the Municipal Hall Compound in Barangay Poblacion, Arakan, Cotabato
- Tagbina Municipal Gym in Surigao del Sur
Be ready with the following information before you head to the registration sites:
- Full name
- Date of birth
- Sex
- Address
- Government ID with photo
- Mobile number
What if you don't have any government IDs with photos?
You may bring an NBI clearance as last resort, according to Department of Justice spokesperson Mico Clavano.