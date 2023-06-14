It's Official: June 28 is a Regular Holiday for Eid al-Adha

(SPOT.ph) It's official: June 28 is a regular holiday in celebration of Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice in Islam, Malacanang said Wednesday, June 14.

Eid al-Adha is one of the two greatest feasts celebrated by Muslims. It falls on the 10th date of the Zhul Hijja, or the 12th month of the Islamic calendar. It's a national holiday in the Philippines, but since it follows the Muslim lunar calendar, it does not fall on fixed dates.

What you need to know about Eid al-Adha, a regular holiday

Eid al-Adha comemorates prophet Ibrahim's obedience and willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail, to Allah. It's one of two great Muslim feasts, the other one being Eid al-Fitr.

Under Republic Act 9849 declaring Eid al-Adha a regular holiday, the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) under the Office of the President can recommend the date for the national holiday.

