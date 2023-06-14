News + Explainer Policy

It's Official: June 28 is a Regular Holiday for Eid al-Adha

A midweek holiday.

by Pia Regalado
Just now
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Prayer during Ramadan
PHOTO BY Thirdman/Pexels

(SPOT.ph) It's official: June 28 is a regular holiday in celebration of Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice in Islam, Malacanang said Wednesday, June 14.

Eid al-Adha is one of the two greatest feasts celebrated by Muslims. It falls on the 10th date of the Zhul Hijja, or the 12th month of the Islamic calendar. It's a national holiday in the Philippines, but since it follows the Muslim lunar calendar, it does not fall on fixed dates.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read: Here's Why Ramadan Falls on Different Dates Every Year

What you need to know about Eid al-Adha, a regular holiday

Ramadan
PHOTO BY Metro Cebu

Eid al-Adha comemorates prophet Ibrahim's obedience and willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail, to Allah. It's one of two great Muslim feasts, the other one being Eid al-Fitr.

CONTINUE READING BELOW
watch now

Under Republic Act 9849 declaring Eid al-Adha a regular holiday, the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) under the Office of the President can recommend the date for the national holiday.

Read more: Holidays, Special Non-Working Days in 2023 Now Makes Room for More Long Weekends

Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Eid Al-Adha Muslim Holiday Regular Holiday Spot News And Explainer
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out
More Videos You Can Watch

Latest Stories

Load More Stories