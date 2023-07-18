News + Explainer Policy

The Logo Craze Continues: TESDA's Holding a P10,000 Logo-Making Contest for Its New Slogan

And no, it won't replace the official TESDA logo.

by Pia Regalado
19 hours ago
Tesda logo
PHOTO BY TESDA/Facebook

(SPOT.ph) In yet more news on government logos: Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) is holding a logo-making contest for its new slogan where the winner will get P10,000.

Artists who want to join the contest will have to create a logo focusing on the agency's new slogan, "Sa TESDA, Lingap ay Maaasahan" as it advocates for a more inclusive technical and vocational education and "giving service with a heart."

Take note that this logo will not replace the official TESDA logo, as this will only be used to amplify its new slogan. 

The mechanics for TESDA's logo-making contest

The contest is open to the public and those who are interested to join can submit their work starting Tuesday, July 18. TESDA said.

Aside from the proposed logo, artists are required to submit a one-paragraph explanation of what the logo is about. The logo must be in high-definition JPG or PNG format.

Once done, entries can be submitted by scanning the QR code below or through the link.

TESDA QR
PHOTO BY TESDA/Facebook

The winning logo will be picked based on the following criteria:

  • Originality 30%
  • Relevace to the new TESDA slogan 40%
  • Impact 30%

Deadline of submissions is on July 31. The winner will get P10,000 and a certificate of recognition.

