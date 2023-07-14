It's Legit: There's a PAGCOR Logo-Making Contest for Freelancers Worldwide

(SPOT.ph) What if PAGCOR only had U.S. $50 (around P2,700) instead of P3 million for a new logo? A website for freelancers thought about it, and asked millions of its users across the world for logo ideas that can replace the controversial blue-and-red logo.

In less than 24 hours, some 770 designs were submitted for the "Redesign the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) logo" global contest, which saw freelance artists from the Philippines to Egypt, Canada, Bangladesh, Morocco and other parts of the world come up with their interpretation of what it should look like.

"As we have almost two million users in the Philippines, we decided to launch our own contest to see how freelancers would redesign and reimagine the PAGCOR logo," said Marko Zitko, the communications manager of Freelancer.com.

"This contest was just for fun—to see what our freelancers could do for a fraction of the price that it would traditionally cost a company to get a logo redesign by a design consultant or a firm. The top results are impressive and a showcase of what freelancers can do in a really short time frame," he said in an email exchange with SPOT.ph.

What the PAGCOR logo contest is about

At Freelancer.com, freelancers can pick any jobs—from logo designs to social media postings to software development—depending on the needs of the client as posted on the website.

For the PAGCOR logo-making contest, there are just three rules: the design doesn't have to adhere to PAGCOR's colors and patterns, it should either be in JPG or PNG, and it should incorporate three company pillars as stated by PAGCOR—guidance, leadership, and direction.

And just so it's clear, there's this note: "This logo is just for fun, PAGCOR will not be using your logo."

So who won? Artist Richmarc John from Roxas, Philippines who worked on his entry while on vacation, according to Zitko. For this, Richmarc will receive the cash prize and a 5/5 star review, increasing his chances of getting more work on the platform.

"It then becomes a snowball effect where one great review and an impressive portfolio item lands them another job and then another, and so forth. Hopefully this can help him kick start his freelancing career.

Some logos from artists in Bangladesh, Pakistan, Turkey and Morocco got four stars each.

Check out some of their works here to see if these are worth $50 or who knows, even P3 million.

