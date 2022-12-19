Twitter Users, Promoting Your Facebook or Instagram Account Could Get You in Trouble

(SPOT.ph) Twitter said free promotion of rival social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Mastodon would be banned, as its new CEO Elon Musk, continues to overhaul the microblogging service.

The new policy calls for the removal of any free promotion of Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Post and Nostr, and third-party social media link aggregators like linktr.ee and lnk.bio at both the tweet and account level.

Also read:

Is Twitter Shutting Down? Its Users Brace For the Worst

One Must Go: A French Fries Smackdown Is Trending on Twitter This Petsa de Peligro

Yay or Nay? Twitter to Charge Monthly Fee for Verification Badge



"We recognize that many of our users are active on other social media platforms. However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter," Twitter Support said in a tweet early Monday (Manila time).

Cross-posting and paid advertisement or promotion for any of the social media platforms will still be allowed.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Twitter crackdown: What is considered a violation?

Tweets such as these will be removed:

“follow me @username on Instagram”

“username@mastodon.social”

“check out my profile on Facebook - facebook.com/username”

Attempts to bypass restrictions, which includes spelling out "dot" to avoid URLs or posting a screenshot of your account on other platforms, is also a violation of the policy, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

Promotion of rival platforms found in the account name or Twitter bio is also a violation, it said. Users will be required to change it to avoid permanent suspension.

For isolated incidents or first-time offenders, Twitter said it could either delete the tweets or temporarily lock the account. Permanent suspension faces repeat offenders.