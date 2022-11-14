One Must Go: A French Fries Smackdown Is Trending on Twitter This Petsa de Peligro

(SPOT.ph) One must go: Jollibee, McDonald's, KFC, or Potato Corner fries? This fast food question got Twitter users fired up over the petsa de peligro weekend, defending their favorite fried potatoes over the competition.

Twitter user @hulingelbimby told SPOT.ph that he asked the question on social media because he was craving french fries and was torn on which one to get among his four go-to brands. The tweet has gone viral with more than 12,000 likes and 9,000 retweets in 19 hours.

"Personally, I love all four of them but if I had to choose, it’ll be Potato Corner solely because of the price point."

French fries war: What did Twitter users have to say?

The key to delicious french fries is to have them hot and fresh, Twitter users said. It's science, fried food tends to get soggy when placed in a bag while it's still steaming hot.

Twister Fries stans made themselves heard.

Outside the giants, Jollibee and McDonald's, some Twitter users swore by KFC fries and further down the radar, Burger King.

One doctor expressed a health concern.

And surprisingly, someone swore by soggy fries.

How about you go, Emman?

Or everyone goes.