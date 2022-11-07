Cebu Pacific Expands Its Fleet with Another Fuel-Efficient Aircraft

(SPOT.ph) Cebu Pacific on Sunday expanded its fleet after receiving its fourth A330NEO, underscoring its commitement to sustainable air travel as the world reopens after years of tight border control.

The Philippines' largest airline on November 6 received its fourth Airbus 330NEO aircraft at the Ninoy Aquino International Airprot from Toulouse, France in a non-stop flight with the use of SAF, or sustainable aviation fuel.

“We are happy to take delivery of another aircraft powered by sustainable aviation fuel. We remain committed in out sustainability journey and we will continuously push these eco-friendly initiatives to be the greenest airline in Asia,” said Alex Reyes, Chief Strategy Officer at Cebu Pacific.

Cebu Pacific is the first low-cost carrier in Southeast Asia to incorporate the use of SAF into its operations. It took delivery of its third A330NEO in May this year.

Cebu Pacific's New Engine Option planes

The NEO aircraft, which stand for New Engine Option, are 15% to 20% more fuel efficient compared to other models. In line with Cebu Pacific's sustainability efforts, another A320NEO aircraft is set to arrive in December.

Cebu Pacific's inventory currently consists of 28.57% NEO jets: four A330NEO units, eight A320NEO units, and 10 A321NEO units. The airline is looking to transition to an all-NEO fleet by 2028, alongside use of blended SAF for the entire commercial network by 2030.

Sustainable aviation fuel

According to Cebu Pacific, "SAF is a drop-in fuel, which means it is a completely interchangeable replacement for fossil fuels. The use of SAF results in an up to 80% reduction in carbon emissions across the SAF lifecycle."

Using SAF is plug-and-play even for aircrafts outside the NEO line. Aircrafts do not require adaptations or engine modifications to use SAF and the drop-in fuel poses no negative impact on performance or maintenance.

Green routes are set to launch as early as 2025—promising a reduction of carbon emissions and noise pollution plus overall aircraft efficiency—as contribution to the global aviation industry's goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.