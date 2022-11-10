Bye, Asterisks: Maya Allows Personalized Usernames for Money Transfers

(SPOT.ph) Are you one of those who get confused when you see numbers and names with asterisks on mobile wallets? Maya said it now allows users to personalize their usernames for money transfers.

Fully upgraded Maya users can create their own usernames, which can be used on the app and soon, on their Maya card. This means no need to double or triple check the 11-digit numbers or get ticked off staring at too many asterisks before sending or requesting money.

It's up to Maya users whether they'll go simple or crazy with their usernames. Just a reminder: Your username will always be visible, available to public, permanent, and cannot be changed so choose wisely.

How to create your Maya username

Here's how you can claim your Maya username via app:

1. Tap "Profile" on the upper left corner

2. Click "Get Started" to create your username

3. Claim your username

Some do's and don'ts:

DO:

Use three to 24 characters only (excluding the @ symbol)

Use letters, numbers, underscores, and periods

Use lowercase letters. Upon saving the username all characters are immediately converted to lowercase (e.g. @JuanDeLaCruz > @juandelacruz)

Give your username proper thought. Self-service update for usernames is not available via the Maya app.

DON'T:

Use consecutive periods within your username

Use a period as the first OR last character of your username

Use special characters, such as Chinese, Japanese, Russian, or Korean characters

Use any profanity or derogatory/abusive language and terms in your @username

