Father and Son Share P11.6 Million After Hitting the Mega Lotto Jackpot

(SPOT.ph) Persistence paid off for one family from San Pablo, Laguna, who now has two instant millionaires after winning the Php 11,631,365.60 Mega Lotto 6/45 jackpot on February 27.

How did it happen? The father said he bought a ticket using the numbers 25-4-11-35-15-09, a combination of birth dates and ages of family members. He went back two hours later to buy another ticket using the same lucky numbers, which turned out to be the winning combination.

"Meron akong pinuntahan sa may Plaza, tumaya ako ng 1 p.m. Tapos pagbalik ko sa sasakyan ko bandang 3 p.m., tumaya ulit ako ng parehong number. Pag-uwi ko sa bahay ibinigay ko sa kanya [son]. Sabi ko tig-isa tayo, kapag tumama hati tayo," the father, whose name is withheld to protect his privacy, told Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

Lucky Strike for Father and Son in Mega Lotto 6/45

The elder winner has been playing Lotto for more than 30 years, and believed that this year is different for the Lotto bettor. His son has been betting for more than five years.

"Sabi sa horoscope ko, ang 2023 daw ay year of abundance para sa lahat ng ipinanganak ng 1959 at malaki ang chance na yumaman ngayon taon kaya taya lang po ako nang taya ng Lotto," the father said.

"Wala naman po akong kakilala na nanalo ng jackpot until such time na kami pala ni Daddy ay mismong mabibiyayaan ng Diyos na manalo kaya panawagan ko po sa mga tao, maniwala kayo sa Lotto," the son said.

The two plan to deposit their winnings in the bank for safekeeping.

What are the odds of winning?

In a Mega Lotto, you need to pick the correct six numbers from one to 45 in any order to win the pot.

Based on calculations, a 20-peso ticket gives a bettor one in 8,145,060 chances of winning this Lotto game. You are more likely to get struck by lightning, sadly. According to the U.S. National Weather Service, you have one in 15,300 chances of getting struck by lightning in your lifetime.

Mega Lotto 6/45, with an initial jackpot prize of P8,910,000, is played every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, giving a lucky bettor three chances a week to become an instant millionaire.