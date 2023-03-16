LOOK: BBC Dad Gives Updates on Family Six Years After Kids Interrupt Live Interview

Who could forget that viral video of an expert being interviewed live on BBC about South Korea, when his two kids barge into the room followed by their mother swiftly getting things under control?

It's been six years since, and Robert E. Kelly, a political science professor who embraced the nickname "BBC Dad," recently shared updates on Twitter to mark the event that changed his family's life. He shared pictures of he and his wife, Kim Jung A, and their two kids, Marion and James.

"Some BBC Dad content since the 6th anniversary of the original video was last Friday. Marion had a singing performance this past weekend, so we got some nice family pictures. Thanks again to all of you who follow me [because] of the video. My family and I [are] flattered by your kindness."

What Happened During BBC Dad's Interview in 2017

The original video, shared by BBC News, now has over 54 million views on YouTube.

"There was an unexpected distraction for Kelly when he was being interviewed live on BBC News about South Korea. But he managed to keep his composure and complete the interview successfully," the news program wrote in the description box.

Among the top replies on the thread spoke highly about Kelly and family.

Health and science reporter Benjamin Ryan said, "I love your story because it gave everyone a chance to laugh at the craziness of family life."

Humans of New York creator Brandon Stanton called the video, "the best thing the Internet has ever produced."

One user thanked Kelly for normalizing work from home with kids way before the COVID-19 pandemic happened. "It's so amazing to see your kids growing up and I hope that they know they've left a positive image on the Internet for being themselves," the Twitter user said.

Another one said the video remains worth watching to this day, "I watched the video again the other day and laughed til I cried! Thanks for having such good humor and showing the world how to embrace vulnerability on the world stage. Such grace!"

She added, "Enjoy these moments with little humans, they grow up so quickly!!"