A Look at the Historic Manila Central Post Office Before the Fire

(SPOT.ph) The decades-old Manila Central Post Office was gutted by fire while Manileños sleep minutes before Monday midnight and continues to burn for almost half a day, a tragedy for one of the country's national historical landmark.

The neoclassical-style building, which survived the Battle of Manila during World War II, was declared an "important cultural property" by the National Museum of the Philippines in November 2018 for possessing "exceptional cultural, artistic and/or historical significance."

Fire is under control as of 7:22 a.m., but it has yet to be extinguished by the Bureau of Fire Protection. As we await for fire to be put out and more details on the extent of its damage, here's a look back on how it looked like before tragedy struck.

Here's how the Manila Central Post Office looked like before the fire:

The Manila Central Post Office after fire hit historic the building:

