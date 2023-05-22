Manila Central Post, Manila’s Architectural Gem, Engulfed in Flames

(SPOT.ph) The historic Manila Central Post Office building caught on fire late evening Sunday, May 21. As of Monday morning past 7 a.m., the fire was declared under control. A General Alarm was raised at 5 a.m. by the Bureau of Fire Protection—which meant that all possible fire trucks in the region were trying to put it out—according to the Manila Public Information office.

The Manila Central Post Office catches fire

Fire started at the historic Lawton building at around 11 p.m.; smoke was confirmed at nearly midnight. It was raised to a second alarm at 1:09 a.m., said the Manila Public Information Office. They released an aerial video of the heritage structure up in smoke in the morning of Monday.

The basement appears to have been first hit by the flames, according to a report by ABS-CBN. This area is where documents and equipment were stored and is next to the area where letters and parcels are placed, said Post Manager General Marc Laurent.

This Juan Marcos Arellano-designed structure was built in 1926. The same architect is behind other Manila greats such as the Metropolitan Theater, Rizal Memorial Coliseum, the Legislative Building (now the National Museum of Fine Arts). It was declared an Important Cultural Property by the National Museum of the Philippines in November 2018.

This story is being updated to follow the latest developments.

Photos of the fire inside the Manila Central Post office

Volunteer firefighters from the Marikina Filipino - Chinese Fire Brigade Volunteers group took pictures from what looks to be the basement.

