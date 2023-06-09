Check Out the Buzziest New Must-Haves From Local Brands

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

(SPOT.ph) Suffice to say, when it comes to local beauty products, we've come a long way. Gone are the days when there was little to no focus on homegrown brands. In fact, look into your makeup stash and you'd be surprised that you've subconsciously come to collect and love many items from said brands. They're high-quality and with affordable price points—making them great steals for those that love makeup or are on the hunt for more budget-friendly items. There are so many new releases out in the market that it can get overwhelming or confusing at times. Not to worry though, as you have us to help you decide which new item to add to your cart. Below, we round up some of the new goodies from your fave local beauty brands.

Check out these new releases from your fave local beauty brands:

If you've been a fan of Issy & Co. since their early days, then this product might be familiar. Not exactly a new item, but more of a re-release, Hydraglass is a hybrid lip gloss and lip treatment that just got a bit of an update. This version has a high concentration of shea butter (25%!) which is a great source of antioxidant vitamin E. It also leaves your puckers plump and juicy while giving it a subtle sheen of color. Hydraglass is available in six shades: Starfish (papaya orange hue), Oh Wow (milky pink), Loveboat (rosy coral), Off Duty (mauve), Knockout (bright magenta), and Baywatch (cool red).

Available in Lazada and Shopee.

Everyone knows that with the hot and humid Philippine weather, products that can give you long-lasting wear is a must. One of Vice Cosmetics' newest releases is Snap Stix, a pigmented cream shadow that has a budge-proof formula that can last up to eight hours. It has a built-in sharpener and comes in six shades: Caramel (warm matte brown), Gilded (warm gold shimmer), Rosewood (rosy matte brown), Rosé (rose gold shimmer), Ash (smokey matte gray), and Bronze (deep brown shimmer).

You may think that you don't need a lip liner, but trust us when we say it's better to include it in your makeup routine. Lip liners help define your lips and prevent your lipstick from bleeding or smearing. Chu Chu Beauty's version comes at an affordable price of P199 and comes with a built-in sharpener. It has six shades: Hazy Mauve (smoked rose), Coral Talk (muted coral pink), Teddy Brown (reddish brown), Pink Dream (vibrant Barbie pink), Warm Melon (peachy nude), and Baked Nude (soft brown).

Happy Skin has been on a roll lately and they've recently just launched their cushion blush—the first in the country, in fact! Utilizing the same formula as their Second Skin cushion foundation, the Second Skin Cushion Blush gives you a soft watercolor flush, as if you've been kissed by the sun, and has moisture-filled ingredients giving you that lit-from-within glow. It comes in six shades: Mood (peach pink), Daze (neutral pink), Poppy (berry red), Pinch (watermelon pink), and Dream (carnation pink).

GRWM Cosmetics' Lip Booze is not a new product per se but what we are getting are new shades. For those unfamiliar, Lip Booze is a hybrid lip mask and lip balm that gives you a sheer wash of color but with a high-shine finish. It's been known to have a shade that could pass as a dupe for Clinique's popular Black Honey as well. The brand has an additional six new shades namely: Martini (rosy mauve), Sangria (rosewood pink), Weng-Weng (cocoa brown), Vodka (neutral medium pink), and Whiskey (warm brown).

