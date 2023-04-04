Shopping + Services Sale Alerts

Heads Up, Traveling Bookworms: Catch the P100-a-Kilo Book Sale at PITX This Month

by Louise Lizan
10 hours ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
biblio books per kilo sale at pitx
PHOTO BY Biblio

(SPOT.ph) If you want to go from one place, Manila, to be more specific, to another—say, for soul-searching or a well-deserved breather from the stresses of city live—without traveling by air, the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange, or PITX, is the jump-off point. Think of it as an airport, but instead of planes, you'll find plenty of buses to bring you to Baguio or even Davao. And starting April 15, instead of the usual pasalubong you can find at the terminal, you can also bring home piles of books for as low as P100 per kilo. 

Also read:
SPOT.ph Roundup: Shops That Sell Secondhand Books In and Around Metro Manila
10 Online Bookstores to Follow for Scoring Hard-to-Find Books

Cop books for P100 per kilo at PITX this April

books for P100 per kilo
PHOTO BY Instagram/Biblio
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

ICYDK, the Books for Less-slash-Biblio has held successful P50-and P100-per-kilo sales at their warehouse in Pasig. This time around, Southies can experience the one-of-a-kind sale when you drop by the Biblio store on the second floor of PITX in Parañaque. It's true what they say, books can transport you to places.

books per kilo biblio pitx
PHOTO BY Biblio
CONTINUE READING BELOW
watch now

Knowing you, you'll want to buy in bulk, so make sure to bring your eco bags and boxes. The sale lasts until supply does too. We say visit ASAP so you won't run out of titles.

Those in the North, East, and West, don't fret. You still have the chance to score pre-loved titles since the books-per-kilo sale is still ongoing at their Pasig warehouse at 643 Frankfurt Street, Mercedes Avenue in Barangay San Miguel, Pasig City, just in front of La Consolacion College. To get you more excited, here are glimpses of their warehouse sale in Pasig:

books per kilo warehouse sale in pasig
PHOTO BY Facebook/Myrna Palolan
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Book for less kilo sale Pasig
PHOTO BY Myrna Palolan
Books for Less sale in Pasig
PHOTO BY Myrna Palolan/Facebook
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
books for less warehouse sale in pasig
PHOTO BY Facebook/Myrna Palolan

For more information, check out Biblio's Facebook page.

Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Books & Literature Book Retailers Books And Literature Sale Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange Books Metro Manila Biblio South Books Per Kilo
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out
More Videos You Can Watch

Latest Stories

Load More Stories