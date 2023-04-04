Heads Up, Traveling Bookworms: Catch the P100-a-Kilo Book Sale at PITX This Month

(SPOT.ph) If you want to go from one place, Manila, to be more specific, to another—say, for soul-searching or a well-deserved breather from the stresses of city live—without traveling by air, the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange, or PITX, is the jump-off point. Think of it as an airport, but instead of planes, you'll find plenty of buses to bring you to Baguio or even Davao. And starting April 15, instead of the usual pasalubong you can find at the terminal, you can also bring home piles of books for as low as P100 per kilo.

Cop books for P100 per kilo at PITX this April

ICYDK, the Books for Less-slash-Biblio has held successful P50-and P100-per-kilo sales at their warehouse in Pasig. This time around, Southies can experience the one-of-a-kind sale when you drop by the Biblio store on the second floor of PITX in Parañaque. It's true what they say, books can transport you to places.

Knowing you, you'll want to buy in bulk, so make sure to bring your eco bags and boxes. The sale lasts until supply does too. We say visit ASAP so you won't run out of titles.

Those in the North, East, and West, don't fret. You still have the chance to score pre-loved titles since the books-per-kilo sale is still ongoing at their Pasig warehouse at 643 Frankfurt Street, Mercedes Avenue in Barangay San Miguel, Pasig City, just in front of La Consolacion College. To get you more excited, here are glimpses of their warehouse sale in Pasig:

For more information, check out Biblio's Facebook page.