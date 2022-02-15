10 Mobile Phones to Kickstart Your Vlogging Career

(SPOT.ph) If you think back to five or ten years ago, starting a career in the digital sphere seemed quite daunting for us common folk. You had to have the gear (which was quite pricey), and even if you did, success was not guaranteed.

These days, becoming a content creator is a lot easier thanks to technology that’s accessible, affordable, and can perform all the tasks needed to get the job done. Even gadgets that fit right into your pocket can now take high-quality videos, giving you the freedom to capture every moment wherever and whenever. So if you’re aiming to start a career online, we round up a list of smartphones that can help you bring your vlogging dreams to life. And to make it easier, we've split it by the P20,000 mark.

Here are the 10 mobile phones with best cameras to help you enter the world of vlogging, by budget:

Phones below P20,000

OPPO A55 (P9,999)

A phone with massive features and a price tag below P10,000? Count us in. The Oppo A55 has solid battery life (5,000 mAh) and fast-charging capability, but also a 50MP smart triple-camera system that can take vibrant shots and make every moment look alive. It also has a feature that allows you to choose a mode that would calibrate your shots perfectly at night—this phone’s 360-degree fill light will let you take the perfect selfie anytime, anywhere. Perfect for vloggers that want perfect lighting at all times!

Available online and at Oppo stores.

TECNO Camon 18P (P10,990)

Are you an aspiring vlogger who wants to focus on beauty content? If yes, then look no further because this phone is for you. The TECNO Camon 18P can easily adjust its lighting and portrait mode based on your skin color, making it perfect for recording product swatches and beauty tutorials. It’s also great for fashion vloggers that want to highlight the colors of their latest fits.

Through their TECNO TAIVOS Camera Lab, the brand has gathered more than 3,000 local samples with approximately 6,120 evaluation scenarios spanning 115 countries that would enable the company to create technology that adapts to its users instead of the other way around.

TECNO’s got a wide range of phones available in the Philippine market, but the Camon 18P caught our eye most thanks to its triple camera— the 48MP wide lens, 13MP telephoto, and 2MP depth of quality all contribute to an ultra-clear and steady camera that produces clear visuals. It’s also very lightweight, with an already large yet expandable storage, and has a 5,000mAh battery that can last for hours on end so you don’t have to worry about your phone dying while you’re capturing memories.

Available online.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (P12,590)

Dual and triple cameras are the norm for smartphones these days, but the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro goes above and beyond with its quadruple-camera system. Thanks to a 108MP main rear camera, you’re sure to get high quality shots with this bad boy. It also has upgraded features such as Dual Native ISO and Night Mode 2.0 that “effectively reduces noise and delivers ultra-sharp night images.” Plus, the smartphone’s 5MP telemacro camera allows for a more up-close shooting experience while maintaining its stunning HD quality. You can even adjust the settings for time-lapse videos to ensure that the quality doesn’t change even as you shoot from day to night.

Want to shoot dancing vids and have another version of yourself on the side? This phone’s got you covered with its video and photo clones feature, which can be accessed through the camera’s Clone Mode. Last but not least you can simultaneously take videos using the front and rear cameras thanks to the phone’s Dual Video feature.

Available online and at official Xiaomi stores.

Huawei P30 Lite (P12,990)

Huawei phones are known for their impressive zoom capability, and the Huawei P30 Lite does not disappoint. It can zoom up to two times farther than its initial capability, and can take low light footage with the camera’s night mode. Thinking of vlogging your next food trip at night? You can do so without sacrificing the video quality. Having this zoom feature would also allow you to take tight macro shots for your food vlogs!

The 24MP AI Ultra Wide triple-camera setup can produce sharp, vibrant, and dynamic shots, with a whopping 120 degree Ultra-Wide Angle lens that can let you capture everything in sight. So if you’re planning to vlog with your barkada after the pandemic, you won’t have to worry about accidentally cutting someone out of the frame.



It also has a Smart Camera Assistant, which enables its front camera to “identify more than eight categories in real-time” (which are scenarios such as a blue sky, a plant, a flower, a beach, snow, night, a photo taken inside a room, and a stage performance) and its rear camera to “recognise 22 different categories” which would allow for automatic photo settings such as light and color adjustment.

Available online and at authorized Huawei retailers.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE (P18,990)

Though one of the lightest and slimmest phones on this list, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE does not fall short in terms of features. It has three cameras (a 64MP Main camera, an 8MP Ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP Telemacro camera that has 3cm to 7 cm autofocus) which, as the brand notes, would allow you to “be the director of your own life.” It also has built-in video-editing capabilities and even vlogging templates for you to play around with. Worried about your battery while taking videos? Fret not as the device boasts a 4,250 mAh battery that promises up to 104 hours of video playback. Definitely the perfect companion for the all-around vlogger who’s always on-the-go!

Available online.

Phones above P20,000

Google Pixel 6 (P37,990)

When Google released its phone line back in 2016, people had high expectations—and we’ll give it to the tech giant, they delivered. Fast forward to 2022, the Google Pixel is now on its sixth iteration and continues to delight users with its stunning features. Its camera quality, in particular, impressed critics—CNET called it “Google’s best” after testing it out firsthand.

Improving upon its predecessor, the Pixel 6’s camera was upgraded and now has a 50MP rear lens with a 12MP ultrawide sensor. Meanwhile, its Pro version has both cameras as well as an additional 48MP telephoto sensor. Both models can help you produce clearer and sleeker montage clips in case you decide to do vlogs focused on product reviews.

The Pixel 6 maintains a sleek design with the cameras lined up horizontally on top, and has a 6.4-inch, 1080p screen—a standard among most smartphones these days.

Available online.

OnePlus 9 Pro (P39,490)

A smartphone and a professional camera in one, the OnePlus 9 Pro uses a quadruple Hasselblad Camera, which according to their website, “blends the technological excellence of OnePlus and the legacy of Hasselblad.” This essentially means that you would get absolute color accuracy in all of your shots, so you never have to worry about the camera quality affecting the colors and tones of your videos.

ICYDK, the Hasselblad camera manufacturing brand is a prominent name in film and digital photography; it’s most famous for being used during the Apollo 11 moon landing. So if NASA trusts it, then you count on it for vlogging. Their lenses are made with professional use in mind, promising the production of professional-looking footage even with just a handheld device.

Available online.

ASUS Zenfone 8 Flip (P48,999)

When vlogging, or taking any video for that matter, you have to admit that most of us would prefer to see ourselves while recording so that we can be aware of how we’ll look in the finished product. However, a video’s quality can often be compromised when shot using a front-facing cam. Thanks to the ASUS Zenfone 8 Flip, you won’t have to worry about that. Its triple-camera system acts as both the front and rear cam with 64MP on the main lens, a 12MP Ultra-wide, and an 8MP Telephoto. How does it work? Well, when you’re not using the cam for vlogging or taking selfies, it sits on the back like any other phone. But when it’s show time, the device has a motorized flip mechanism that allows the camera to move towards the phone’s front side.

Available online.

iPhone 13 Pro (starts at P63,990)

This list would not be complete without the latest drop from Apple. The iPhone 13 Pro continues to dazzle its users with video features such as Cinematic Mode, HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps, ProRes video recording up to 4K at 30 fps, dual optical image stabilization, digital zoom up to 9x, slo-mo video support, QuickTake video, cinematic video stabilization, and more. Plus, you get the iMovie app—exclusively available within the Apple ecosystem—where you can edit any vlog you take right from your phone.

Available online and at official Apple retailers.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (starts at P68,990)

For those who are ready to shell out big bucks for a phone that could double as their main vlogging device, Samsung’s latest flagship might just be for you. The S22 Ultra boasts massive specs such as four cameras at the back (with 108MP on its main lens) and a 40MP cam in front–perfect for when you want to see yourself while filming. This phone’s got the highest combined camera resolution out of all the models on this list, which means that if you get this phone, it’s like you’re getting an actual camera without the expense of purchasing another device.

The S22 Ultra maintains a large 6.8-inch AMOLED display (similar to its predecessor) and may be quite heavy compared to the other phones on this list at 229 grams. However, don’t let the bulk scare you because the smartphone is still very slim and can fit snugly in the palm of your hand or in your pocket.

Available for pre-order online.

