GUIDE: Adjusted Mall Hours for Undas 2022 Long Weekend

(SPOT.ph) Going to the mall this Undas? Before you head straight to the mall, check their schedules first as some announced adjustments to their operating hours during the holidays.

Monday, October 31 is a special non-working holiday, while Tuesday, November 1 is a regular holiday for All Saints' Day.

Also read:

GUIDE: MRT, LRT-1, LRT-2 Trip Schedules for Undas 2022

Heading North for the Undas Long Weekend? Here's Your Guide to Booking Bus Rides

Undas 2022: Your Guide to Manila City Cemeteries

Save this list of adjusted mall hours for Undas 2022:

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls

Eastwood City

October 31: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

November 1: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

November 2: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.



Uptown Bonifacio

October 31: 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

November 1: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

November 2: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.



Venice Grand Canal

October 31: 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

November 1: 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

November 2: 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.



Newport Mall

October 31: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

November 1: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

November 2: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.



Forbes Town

October 31: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

November 1: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

November 2: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.



Lucky Chinatown

October 31: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

November 1: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

November 2: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.



Paseo Center/Three Central Mall

October 31: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

November 1: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

November 2: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.



San Lorenzo Place Mall

October 31: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

November 1: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

November 2: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.



Greenhouse at Village Square Alabang

October 31: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

November 1: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

November 2: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.



Alabang West Parade

October 31: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

November 1: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

November 2: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.



Southwoods Mall, Laguna

October 31: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

November 1: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

November 2: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.



Festive Walk Mall, Iloilo

October 31: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

November 1: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

November 2: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.



Twin Lakes, Tagaytay

October 31: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

November 1: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

November 2: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Keep refreshing this page for updates.

We are now on Quento! Download the and enjoy more articles and videos from SPOT.ph and other Summit Media websites.