Bangkok is a Direct Flight Away From Cebu via This Airline

Flies twice a week.

by Pia Regalado
2 hours ago
thailand travel requirements
PHOTO BY Shutterstock

(SPOT.ph) Planning a trip to Bangkok? Those from Visayas need not to go far as Philippine Airlines now offers direct flights from Cebu to Thailand this December.

Philippine Airlines flight from Cebu to Bangkok

philippine airlines
PHOTO BY Wikimedia Commons
Starting December 9, the country's official flag carrier flies twice weekly from Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Cebu to Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok for a three-hour flight without the need to go to Manila for a connecting flight.

Flights are every Mondays and Fridays, leaving Cebu in the morning with early afternoon departures from Bangkok.

For more information, check out the Philippine Airlines website.

Read more stories about

