Things To Do What's New

Seat Sale Alert: Fly to Hong Kong, Seoul + More for P1

by Christa I. De La Cruz
15 hours ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
seat sale april
PHOTO BY Pixabay

(SPOT.ph) Whether you're revisiting a favorite destination or ticking off more spots on your bucket list, traveling is always a good way to de-stress and experience new things. This week's seat sales might be the sign you're waiting for to book a ticket, pack your bags, and prepare for the adventure of a lifetime.

Check out these seat sales from some of the country's budget airlines:

AirAsia International Piso Sale

AirAsia April Seat Sale
PHOTO BY Facebook/AirAsia

Up to 1,860 seats are available under AirAsia's International Piso Sale, which runs from April 24 to 30. Travel period is from May 1 to September 30. One-way base fares go as low as P1 for flights from Manila to Bangkok, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Kaohsiung, Kota Kinabalu, Macau, Seoul, Shenzhen, and Taipei; and for flights from Cebu to Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Shenzhen, and Taipei.

For more information, visit AirAsia's website.

Cebu Pacific #CEBSeatSale

Cebu Pacific April Seat Sale
PHOTO BY Facebook/Cebu Pacific
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Cebu Pacific's #CEBSeatSale, which runs until April 25 takes advantage of the airline's newest flight routes from Clark. One-way base fare is P299 from Cebu to Clark or Cagayan de Oro; P399 from Clark to Bacolod, Clark to Cagayan de Oro, and from Cebu to Bacolod; and other discounted fares. Travel period is from May 1 to September 30.

For more information, visit Cebu Pacific's website.

Note: One-way base fare is exclusive of travel fees, fuel surcharge, and taxes.

CONTINUE READING BELOW
watch now
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Specialty Travel Low Cost & Last Minute Travel Air Travel Travel & Transportation Cebu Pacific Seat Sale Airasia
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out
More Videos You Can Watch

Latest Stories

Load More Stories