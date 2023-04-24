Seat Sale Alert: Fly to Hong Kong, Seoul + More for P1

(SPOT.ph) Whether you're revisiting a favorite destination or ticking off more spots on your bucket list, traveling is always a good way to de-stress and experience new things. This week's seat sales might be the sign you're waiting for to book a ticket, pack your bags, and prepare for the adventure of a lifetime.

Check out these seat sales from some of the country's budget airlines:

AirAsia International Piso Sale

Up to 1,860 seats are available under AirAsia's International Piso Sale, which runs from April 24 to 30. Travel period is from May 1 to September 30. One-way base fares go as low as P1 for flights from Manila to Bangkok, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Kaohsiung, Kota Kinabalu, Macau, Seoul, Shenzhen, and Taipei; and for flights from Cebu to Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Shenzhen, and Taipei.

For more information, visit AirAsia's website.

Cebu Pacific #CEBSeatSale

Cebu Pacific's #CEBSeatSale, which runs until April 25 takes advantage of the airline's newest flight routes from Clark. One-way base fare is P299 from Cebu to Clark or Cagayan de Oro; P399 from Clark to Bacolod, Clark to Cagayan de Oro, and from Cebu to Bacolod; and other discounted fares. Travel period is from May 1 to September 30.

For more information, visit Cebu Pacific's website.

Note: One-way base fare is exclusive of travel fees, fuel surcharge, and taxes.