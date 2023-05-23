This Low-Cost Airline Will Soon Offer Flights Between Manila and Tokyo

(SPOT.ph) Was the FOMO too strong when it felt like everyone on your feed was posting cherry blossom, matcha desserts, Universal Studios, and teamLab photos during their Japan vacation? If budget was the issue, there will soon come a new solution to address that.

Zipair Tokyo Inc. is a Japanese low-cost airline that's a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japan Airlines (JAL). It has been around since 2018, but only launched its passenger services in 2020. Most recently, the airline announced that it will start offering flights between Tokyo, Japan and Manila, Philippines on July 1. The price of one-way flights starts at U.S. $114.19 (roughly P6,346.17).

Check out Zipair Tokyo, new Japan airline offering flights between Tokyo and Manila:

Based on the Zipair Tokyo website, there's only one flight each for outbound and inbound routes between Manila and Japan. The cheapest fare from Manila to Japan is U.S. $114.23 (roughly P6,347.82), with departure at 2:35 p.m. and arrival at 8:05 p.m. Factoring in the time difference, the flight lasts four hours and 30 minutes. This is, more or less, the same duration compared to other airlines offering the same route.

As for the return flight, the cheapest price indicated on the website as of writing is U.S. $108.77 (roughly P6,044.40). There's only one Tokyo-to-Manila flight every day and it's scheduled at 9:25 a.m. Arrival in Japan is 1:10 p.m.

Zipair Tokyo: Inbound and Outbound Flight Packages

Zipair Tokyo offers inbound and outbound flight packages at additional costs. Here are the three packages to choose from:

Value , priced at U.S. $51 (P2,834), includes seat selection, in-flight meal, and a baggage allowance.

, priced at U.S. $51 (P2,834), includes seat selection, in-flight meal, and a baggage allowance. Biz , priced at U.S. $29 (P1,611), includes seat selection, and two carry-on baggage with a total of 12 kilograms (one seven-kilogram and another five-kilogram).

, priced at U.S. $29 (P1,611), includes seat selection, and two carry-on baggage with a total of 12 kilograms (one seven-kilogram and another five-kilogram). Premium, priced at U.S. $76 or P4,223, includes seat selection, in-flight meal, baggage allowance of 23 kilograms, two carry-on baggage with a total of 12 kilograms (one seven-kilogram and another five-kilogram), and an amenity set (without tote bag).

Zipair Tokyo: In-Flight Meals

The in-flight menu varies depending on your route but the common dishes one can order vary from rice bowls, noodles, and sandwiches. Based on the Zipair Tokyo website, the menu includes the following:

ZIP Original Curry Rice (1,600 Yen)

Soba with bits of Tempura Batter (1,400 Yen)

Domestic Pork Cutlet Rice Bowl (1,600 Yen)

Filling Pork Cutlet Sandwich (1,400 Yen)

ZIP Original Wagyu Beef Curry Rice (2,800 Yen)

Domestic Eel Rice Bowl (2,800 Yen)

Shrimp Cutlet and Omelet Sandwiches (1,400 Yen)

Teriyaki Burger, Vegan (1,600 Yen)

Pasta Pescatore (1,600 Yen)

Vegetable Penne Pasta (1,300 Yen)

Gyudon (1,300 Yen)

Spicy Chicken Rice (1,300 Yen)

Children's Inflight Meal Box (1,200 Yen)

It would be best to order in advance via the Zipair Tokyo website, as ordering via the contact center includes a separate processing fee. If coming from Manila, it should be ordered 96 hours prior to your departure, and if coming from Japan, it should be ordered 72 hours prior to your departure.

Zipair Tokyo: Carry-on and Check-in Baggage Fees

Carry-on baggage is limited to two items. The first baggage should not exceed these dimensions: 40x25x55 cm, and the second baggage should not exceed these dimensions: 35x25x45 cm. If exceeding the weight of allowed carry-on baggage, you need to pay U.S. $23 (P1278.49) for passengers coming from Manila to Narita, and 2,500 Yen (P1,004) if you're traveling from Narita to Manila.

For check-in baggage, there is a limit of five pieces with a sum measurement of all three sides not exceeding 203 cm. If your baggage exceeds, you need to pay at the airport counter using a credit card, plus an extra handling fee. Depending on the exceeded weight, here are the prices:

Additional 14 kilograms: From Narita to Manila is 3,500 Yen (P1405.74), while Manila to Narita is U.S.$32 (P1,778.77).

From Narita to Manila is (P1405.74), while Manila to Narita is (P1,778.77). Additional 23 kilograms : From Narita to Manila costs 4,500 Yen or P1,807.38, while Manila to Narita costs U.S. $41 ( P2,279.05).

: From Narita to Manila costs or P1,807.38, while Manila to Narita costs P2,279.05). Additional 32 kilograms: From Narita to Manila is 5,500 Yen (P2,209.02), while Manila to Narita is U.S. $50 (P2,779.33).

For those checking in any sports equipment, it will cost 6,000 or 9,000 Yen (P2,409.84 and P3,614.76 respectively) if coming from Narita to Manila, and 55 or 82 USD (P3,057.26 or P4,558.09 respectively) if from Manila to Narita.

Zipair Tokyo: Narita Paid Lounge Service

Want to wait to board the plane in comfort? Zipair Tokyo has a Narita Paid Lounge Service for the purpose of relaxing before your (unfortunate) departure. This can be purchased via Zipair Tokyo's website, priced at 1,600 Yen per person.

The lounge has coffee, soft drinks, magazines, free Wi-Fi, and power plugs at each seat if you need to charge your gadgets. For those who want to eat a meal or drink an alcoholic beverage, both of these are not covered and will come at an additional cost, but for those who purchased their tickets via Zipair, there is a complimentary alcoholic beverage or dessert.

The lounge is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Starting June 2, it will close an hour later at 9 p.m. The lounge allows people 12 years old or older, and those aged between six and eleven should be directly paid for at the lounge. Children five years old or younger are free of charge.

For more information, check out ZipaAirTokyoPH on Facebook.

