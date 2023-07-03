PSA: You Have Limited Time to Book This Hamilton Staycation Package

(SPOT.ph) It's probably been all over your social media pages since April; but ICYMI, Hamilton is holding its first-ever Asian production at The Theatre at Solaire Theater in Parañaque. The hit musical will be gracing the stage from September 17 until November 26. If you haven't secured your tickets or if you're looking to upgrade to better seats, you might want to consider this special limited-time-only Hamilton staycation package for two offered by Solaire Resort and Casino. The package retails for P32,500 and includes two exclusive premium seats to the show.

Check out this snazzy Hamilton staycation at Solaire Resort:

You might be thinking, "P32,500 for a show, that's crazy," but it's a pretty sweet deal if you consider all inclusions of the package. Book Solaire's exclusive Stay & Watch package from now until July 15 and enjoy the show plus an overnight staycation at one of the resort's deluxe rooms on the following show dates:

September 19, 20, 27, and 28

19, 20, 27, and 28 October 3, 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26, and 31

3, 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26, and 31 November 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23

The Stay & Watch package includes two guaranteed pre-selected orchestra seats, a deluxe room stay with a breakfast buffet for two at Solaire's Fresh buffet, an exclusive Hamilton in-room welcome amenity, a signature welcome drink for two at Dragon Bar, Oasis Garden Cafè, or Waterside and 1000 Solaire Bonus Peso.

This offer is only available through direct bookings online, via email, or by call. Only a maximum of two tickets per room can be booked. Additional tickets should be directly purchased through Ticketworld.

Hamilton runs from September 17 to November 26 at The Theatre at Solaire, Solaire Resort and Casino, 1 Aseana Avenue, Parañaque City. For more information, visit Solaire Resorts' website.

