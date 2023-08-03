This Makati P2P Is Your Newest Transport Option to Puerto Galera

(SPOT.ph) Puerto Galera in Mindoro is home to some of the Philippines' best beaches that's accessible from Metro Manila—which is useful when you need a quick weekend getaway from the stress of everyday life. It's the kind of accessible that you wouldn't even need to bring your own car since most bus terminals offer a ride that leads to Batangas City Pier, where you can hop on a ferry to Puerto Galera.

If you're coming from Makati City, your options are limited to going all the way to Pasay or Taguig for a ride. Luckily, that won't be the case anymore because RRCG Transport's new P2P route connects Greenbelt 1 to Lipa City and Batangas City Pier. This also makes it easier for people to go home to Batangas, if they're working in the Makati CBD.

Check out RRCG's new P2P route from Makati to Batangas:

Launched on July 31, RRCG Transport's new route starts at Greenbelt 1 in Makati City and takes the regular P2P route to Ayala Malls South Park via the South Luzon Expressway. From South Park, the bus goes on a connecting trip to Starmall Alabang, a major terminal where passengers await buses bound for Batangas.

After its stop at Starmall Alabang, the bus heads to Lipa City, before making its final stop at the Batangas City Pier via the Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR) Tollway. Lipa City and Batangas City Pier are the two points passengers can disembark.

RRCG Transport P2P from Makati to Batangas: Schedule and Fare

RRCG Transport's schedule for this new P2P route is every weekday (Monday to Friday). There are only three schedules for each day which are 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Since this is a new route, RRCG Transport is offering it at a discounted rate for a limited time. All regular fares and discounted rates (Seniors, PWDs) are offered with a P30 discount. Check the prices below:

Makati City to Lipa City - Regular : From P244 to P214



Makati City to Lipa City - Discounted: From P195 to P165

Discounted: From P195 to P165 Makati City to Batangas City - Regular: From P324 to P294

Makati City to Batangas City - Discounted: From P259 to P229

How to get to Puerto Galera from Batangas Port:

Multiple RoRo and ferry services operate daily, transporting passengers from Batangas Port to Balatero Port. The available options include RoRo P425++ and ferry P620++ lines. Island Calayan Fastcraft has two departures at 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., while RoRo Montenegro offers trips at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Additionally, Island Simara RoRo departs at 10 a.m., and Montenegro Fastcraft leaves at 2 p.m. The travel duration for this route is slightly over an hour.

For more information, visit RRCG Transport's Facebook page.

