Frozen, Tangled, and Peter Pan Rides Are Coming to Tokyo DisneySea in 2024

(SPOT.ph) Disney fans and theme park enthusiasts would argue that Tokyo DisneySea is one of the best Disney theme parks around. This Japan-exclusive park hosts nautical-themed attractions based on legends and myths of the sea and is a favorite among older park-goers and those looking for a different experience apart from the usual Disneyland. But get ready for an even better experience in the spring of 2024 as Tokyo DisneySea opens Fantasy Springs, the newest and biggest expansion to the park.

Check out these new attractions coming to Tokyo DisneySea in 2024:

Time to book those tickets and head over to Japan. We're getting new rides, hotels, shops, and restaurants as Tokyo DisneySea gets ready to launch Fantasy Springs, the eighth port in the Tokyo theme park.

Fantasy Springs will feature three new immersive areas: Frozen Kingdom, Rapunzel’s Forest, and Peter Pan’s Never Land. As the name suggests, these three new zones are inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios films Frozen, Tangled, and Peter Pan.

The Frozen Kingdom features snow-capped mountains and cascading waterfalls surrounding the quaint village of Arendelle. But the centerpiece of the area is Arendelle's towering castle, while Elsa's snow-covered ice palace looms over the mountains. Reports claim that this area of Fantasy Springs will feature one Frozen-themed boat ride and a restaurant.

We're also getting another ride and restaurant in Rapunzel's Forest. This portion of Fantasy Springs will bring Tangled's magical and romantic world to life. Here guests will be able to sail leisurely along a calm river and experience the Lantern Festival that brought Rapunzel and Flynn Rider closer to each other.

It wouldn't be a Disney space without a castle. Rapunzel's Forest will feature the tower Rapunzel grew up in under the watchful eyes of Mother Gothel. At night, the tower will glow and illuminate the surrounding forest, along with lamps and lanterns lining the area's paths.

But perhaps the most exciting area in Fantasy Springs is Peter Pan's Never Land. Here park-goers become a member of the Lost Boys and battle Captain Hook to rescue John. Don't worry if all this action is going to get you hungry. There will also be a Lost Boys-themed restaurant opening in the area.

But that's not all. There's going to be another ride in Peter Pan's Never Land. Not to be overshadowed by the boys, Tinker Bell will give guests the chance to explore her home in the valley of Pixie Hollow.

Aside from the three areas of Fantasy Springs, a new Disney Hotel will also be opened to the public. Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel will be the sixth Disney hotel in Japan. The 475-room hotel will house a deluxe park and non-park-facing rooms, a hotel lounge, two restaurants, and a gift shop. Paintings depicting Disney Princesses and floral motifs will decorate the hotel's interior.

Watch this video showing renders and construction updates from Tokyo DisneySea:

You can purchase passes to Tokyo DisneySea on Klook. For more information, visit Tokyo Disney Resort's website.

