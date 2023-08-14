Score Huge Discounts for Your Korea Trip at This Weekend Travel Fest

(SPOT.ph) There's no denying South Korea is a top destination for Filipinos. Whether you're deep in the Hallyu wave or just a general travel bug, a trip to the land of K-Pop, K-dramas, and bangin' spicy eats is always a yes. If you need any convincing or are looking for some of the best travel deals for upcoming trips to SoKor, head over to the Korea Travel Fiesta at Glorietta and Palm Drive Activity Centers from September 2 to 3.

Also read:

10 Under-the-Radar Destinations in South Korea Outside of Seoul

10 Exciting Things to Do in Gangwon, South Korea

South Korea Now Has Three Visa-Free Destinations

Here's what we know about this upcoming South Korea Travel Fiesta:

This two-day travel fiesta is the place to be if you're looking to score discounts and freebies for your Korean getaway. The entrance is free. Visit the booths and exhibits run by partner airlines, agencies, and regional Korean offices from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. to discover more of South Korea's hidden gems and off-the-beaten-path destinations.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Here are the exhibitors and partners with booths at the Korea Travel Fiesta 2023:

Airlines:



Asiana Airlines

Cebu Pacific

Jeju Air

Korean Air

AirAsia

Travel and Tour Agencies:

Amkor Travel & Tours Inc.

Airmark Tour and Dev't Inc.

Horizon Travel & Tours Inc.

Island Resorts Club

JTB Philippines

Rakso Travel

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

Regional Korean Travel Associations:

JeollaNamdo

Jeonbuk

Gangwon Tourism Organization

Resorts and Destinations:

Pyeongchang Alpensia Culture & Brand

High1 Resort

Mona Yong Pyong

Phoenix Park

Jisan Forest Resort

Ski Resort Business Association of Korea

Aside from travel deals, you could also sample some food from Korea's top restaurant chains like Paik's Coffee and Bakery and CJ Cheildang.

The travel fest has also partnered with the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) for exclusive travel discounts and installments for cardholders.

Korea Travel Fiesta is at the Glorietta and Palm Drive Activity Centers on September 2 to 3. Entrance is free. For more information, visit Korea Tourism Organization Manila Office's Facebook page.

Also read:

The SPOT.ph Guide to Applying for a Korean Visa

Korea Visa Application Center Is Opening Soon in BGC

SPOT.ph Roadtest: Yes, GCash Does Work in South Korea



Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.