Things To Do What's New

Score Huge Discounts for Your Korea Trip at This Weekend Travel Fest

It's time to start planning those trips to South Korea, stat!

by Leana Vibal
17 hours ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Girls in Hanbok at Bukchon Hanok Village
PHOTO BY Adobe Stock Image

(SPOT.ph) There's no denying South Korea is a top destination for Filipinos. Whether you're deep in the Hallyu wave  or just a general travel bug, a trip to the land of K-Pop, K-dramas, and bangin' spicy eats is always a yes. If you need any convincing or are looking for some of the best travel deals for upcoming trips to SoKor, head over to the Korea Travel Fiesta at Glorietta and Palm Drive Activity Centers from September 2 to 3.

Also read: 
10 Under-the-Radar Destinations in South Korea Outside of Seoul
10 Exciting Things to Do in Gangwon, South Korea
South Korea Now Has Three Visa-Free Destinations

Here's what we know about this upcoming South Korea Travel Fiesta:

This two-day travel fiesta is the place to be if you're looking to score discounts and freebies for your Korean getaway. The entrance is free. Visit the booths and exhibits run by partner airlines, agencies, and regional Korean offices from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. to discover more of South Korea's hidden gems and off-the-beaten-path destinations.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
KTO Travel Fiesta
PHOTO BY Facebook/ Korea Tourism Organization Manila Office

Here are the exhibitors and partners with booths at the Korea Travel Fiesta 2023:

Airlines:

  • Asiana Airlines
  • Cebu Pacific
  • Jeju Air
  • Korean Air
  • AirAsia

Travel and Tour Agencies:

  • Amkor Travel & Tours Inc.
  • Airmark Tour and Dev't Inc.
  • Horizon Travel & Tours Inc.
  • Island Resorts Club
  • JTB Philippines
  • Rakso Travel
CONTINUE READING BELOW
watch now

Regional Korean Travel Associations:

  • JeollaNamdo
  • Jeonbuk
  • Gangwon Tourism Organization

Resorts and Destinations:

  • Pyeongchang Alpensia Culture & Brand
  • High1 Resort
  • Mona Yong Pyong
  • Phoenix Park
  • Jisan Forest Resort
  • Ski Resort Business Association of Korea 

Aside from travel deals, you could also sample some food from Korea's top restaurant chains like Paik's Coffee and Bakery and CJ Cheildang.

The travel fest has also partnered with the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) for exclusive travel discounts and installments for cardholders. 

Korea Travel Fiesta is at the Glorietta and Palm Drive Activity Centers on September 2 to 3. Entrance is free. For more information, visit Korea Tourism Organization Manila Office's Facebook page.

Also read: 
The SPOT.ph Guide to Applying for a Korean Visa
Korea Visa Application Center Is Opening Soon in BGC
SPOT.ph Roadtest: Yes, GCash Does Work in South Korea

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Adventurer Savvy Seasoned Tourist Destinations Travel & Transportation Travel Guides & Travelogues South Korea Glorietta Palm Drive Activity Centers Destinations Airlines Tour Agencies KTO Travel Fiesta South Korea Travel Fiesta
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out
More Videos You Can Watch

Latest Stories

Load More Stories