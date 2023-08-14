Score Huge Discounts for Your Korea Trip at This Weekend Travel Fest

(SPOT.ph) There's no denying South Korea is a top destination for Filipinos. Whether you're deep in the Hallyu wave or just a general travel bug, a trip to the land of K-Pop, K-dramas, and bangin' spicy eats is always a yes. If you need any convincing or are looking for some of the best travel deals for upcoming trips to SoKor, head over to the Korea Travel Fiesta at Glorietta and Palm Drive Activity Centers from September 2 to 3.
Also read:
10 Under-the-Radar Destinations in South Korea Outside of Seoul
10 Exciting Things to Do in Gangwon, South Korea
South Korea Now Has Three Visa-Free Destinations
Here's what we know about this upcoming South Korea Travel Fiesta:
This two-day travel fiesta is the place to be if you're looking to score discounts and freebies for your Korean getaway. The entrance is free. Visit the booths and exhibits run by partner airlines, agencies, and regional Korean offices from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. to discover more of South Korea's hidden gems and off-the-beaten-path destinations.
Here are the exhibitors and partners with booths at the Korea Travel Fiesta 2023:
Airlines:
- Asiana Airlines
- Cebu Pacific
- Jeju Air
- Korean Air
- AirAsia
Travel and Tour Agencies:
- Amkor Travel & Tours Inc.
- Airmark Tour and Dev't Inc.
- Horizon Travel & Tours Inc.
- Island Resorts Club
- JTB Philippines
- Rakso Travel
Regional Korean Travel Associations:
- JeollaNamdo
- Jeonbuk
- Gangwon Tourism Organization
Resorts and Destinations:
- Pyeongchang Alpensia Culture & Brand
- High1 Resort
- Mona Yong Pyong
- Phoenix Park
- Jisan Forest Resort
- Ski Resort Business Association of Korea
Aside from travel deals, you could also sample some food from Korea's top restaurant chains like Paik's Coffee and Bakery and CJ Cheildang.
The travel fest has also partnered with the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) for exclusive travel discounts and installments for cardholders.
Korea Travel Fiesta is at the Glorietta and Palm Drive Activity Centers on September 2 to 3. Entrance is free. For more information, visit Korea Tourism Organization Manila Office's Facebook page.
Also read:
The SPOT.ph Guide to Applying for a Korean Visa
Korea Visa Application Center Is Opening Soon in BGC
SPOT.ph Roadtest: Yes, GCash Does Work in South Korea
Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.