Soon, You Can Work While on Holiday in Australia Through This New Visa

(SPOT.ph) Those planning to visit Australia can soon work while on holiday thanks to the Work and Holiday visa arrangement between the Philippines and Australia, which will allow nationals from both countries to seek employment in the other to fund their stay.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Hae Kyong Yu signed a seven-page memorandum of understanding (MOU) on September 8, Friday to issue multiple-entry visa to citizens so they can shoulder the cost of their visit for a maximum of 12 months, the Presidential Communications Office said Sunday, September 10.

The two countries have yet to determine when the MOU will take effect, the PCO said.

What you need to know about Philippines and Australia's Work and Holiday Visa

Eligible citizens from both countries can avail the Work and Holiday visa which will allow them to stay in the host country for no longer than 12 months. The multiple-entry visa will commence from the date of entry, and eligible citizens may leave and re-enter the host country using the same visa.

It is open for Filipinos and Australian nationals, aged 18 to 31 at that time of application, who graduated from tertiary education or have completed at least two years of undergraduate study.

Applicants must meet health, character, and national security requirements, and must have medical and health insurance during the entire duration of their stay.

Those who will apply for it will have to shoulder the fees required for the visa application.

“Each participant (Philippines or Australia) may deny any particular application for a ‘Work and Holiday’ visa it receives, in accordance with its domestic laws and regulations,” the MOU said.

Work and holiday visa holders will only be allowed to work during their visit. Do note that those granted work and holiday visa may be denied entry or removed from territory in case of violations.

“Work and Holiday visa holders who work during their visit pursuant to this arrangement will be covered by the same diplomatic labor laws of the host government as local workers, subject to the employment conditions."

