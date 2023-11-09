GCash Users, Here's How to Get 20% Off on Your Next Flight

(SPOT.ph) The Christmas season signals the beginning of a new year. But for those still in revenge travel mode, it also signifies a new year of out-of-town and out-of-country trips. If you're still looking for a year-ender trip or you're already plotting the flights to fill up your 2024 long weekends and whatnot, Philippine Airlines announces a promo in partnership with GCash, Globe's mobile payments service, that lets you purchase plane tickets with a whopping 20% discount.

Fill up your 2024 travel calendar with Philippine Airlines x GCash promo:

GCash and Philippine Airlines (PAL) are making history in their shared pursuit to support the comeback of tourism by offering an exclusive seat sale for GCash users of up to 20% off on domestic and international travel to selected Asian destinations. This gives travelers options for affordable airfare tickets to their dream destinations, such as the famous Palawan, Boracay, and Cebu; all of Southeast Asia, and selected Asian destinations.

The promo starts the weekend of November 18 (Saturday) until the succeeding weekends leading to January 2024. As for the travel period, this extends from the day of booking until the end of 2024. GCash users can expect a different deal every weekend, which will be posted on Philippine Airlines' social pages and website.

Excited to cross off destinations from your travel bucket list? GCash users may book PAL flights through Philippine Airlines' website and pay with GCash without a minimum spend required.

