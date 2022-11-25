Catch Holiday Fireworks Every Weekend at Venice Grand Canal Mall

(SPOT.ph) Nothing signals the start of the holiday countdown and the end of the year quite like fireworks. A stunning burst of light followed by a loud bang always riles up a crowd and excites everyone about the upcoming festivities. Fireworks displays always attract a lot of people from all over, which is why in the Philippines, once you reach November or December, you can count on a lot of establishments to hold shows that feature dazzling displays of light in the night sky. Case in point: Venice Grand Canal Mall in McKinley Hill is holding its own pyrotechnic show dubbed Glimmers in The Sky.

The fireworks show is happening all Sundays of December, 7 p.m., starting on November 27. So secure your spot before then somewhere near the Venice Grand Canal.

End your weekends with a bang with a fireworks show at Venice Grand Canal Mall:

Can't make it to Venice Grand Canal on a Sunday? Don't worry. There are tons of other holiday shenanigans in McKinley Hill, including a food market, a winter aquatic wonderland, and live musical performances, among many others. So, head down to the shopping complex in the coming weeks to experience the Happy Holidaze at McKinley Hill.

Glimmers in the Sky is at Venice Grand Canal Mall, Upper McKinley Hill, Taguig City. It will run every Sunday starting November 27 until December 25. The show starts at 7 p.m. For more information, visit McKinley Hill's Facebook page.

