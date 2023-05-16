Get 21 Unlimited Dim Sum Options at This New Molito Restaurant

(SPOT.ph) When one thinks of the Molito Lifestyle Center, there isn't exactly a Chinese restaurant that comes to mind, what with all the Spanish, Japanese, or Mediterranean spots that occupy the area. Luckily, Shanghai Saloon, the same one at Podium Mall in Mandaluyong City, has branched out to the south—and it's bringing its famed Yum Cha Eat All You Can promo to the Alabang crowd.
Check out Shanghai Saloon's unlimited dim sum promo, the Yum Cha Eat All You Can:
Shanghai Saloon's Yum Cha All You Can's price point of P888+/person is one of the more bang-for-your-buck buffets in the Metro. This buffet has a total of 21 classic and premium dim sum, two appetizers, three soups, congee, four entrées, three noodles and rice, and two desserts—all refillable for less than a thousand pesos per person.
Here's every item included in Shanghai Saloon's Yum Cha Eat All You Can:
Dim Sum (Steamed and Fried):
- Shrimp Dumplings or Hakaw
- Pork with Mushroom or Siomai
- Chicken Feet with Black Pepper
- Pork Ribs with Black Beans Sauce
- Minced Beef Balls
- Bean Curd Sheet Rolls with Oyster Sauce
- Sichuan Pork Dumplings
- Sweetened Smooth Taro Creamed Buns
- Jumbo Pao with Salted Egg
- Taro Dumpling
- Vegetable Spring Roll
- Golden Prawn Dumplings with Mayonnaise
- Mango Prawn Roll with Cheese
- Sesame Prawn Toast
- Depp Fried Bun with Condensed Milk
- Fried Radish Cake with Egg and XO Sauce
- Pan Fried Shanghai Pork Dumpling
- Char Kway with Wasabi Mayonnaise
- Oven-Baked Traditional Egg Tart
- Oven-Baked Custard Bun (Traditional HK Style)
- Fried Char Kway with Wasabi Mayonnaise
Appetizers:
- Marinated Jelly Fish with Sichaun Chili
- Cantonese Soy Sauce Chicken
Soups:
- Braised Eight Treasure Fish Maw Soup
- Sichuan Hot and Sour Soup
- Minced Chicken with Corn Soup
Congees:
- Century Egg with Minced Pork Congee
Entrées
- Salt and Pepper Squid
- Stir-Fried Chicken with Dried Chili "Kung Pao" Style
- Honey Glazed Sweet & Sour Pork
- Stir-Fried Green Beans with Roasted Pork Belly and Mushrooms
Noodles and Rice:
- Steamed Jasmine Rice
- Yang Chow Fried Rice
- Stewed E-fu Noodles with Mushrooms and Bean Sprouts
Dessert:
- Chilled Black Gulaman with Pandan Syrup
- Ice Cream
While there's a whopping total of 36 items included in this Modern Chinese buffet, note that Shanghai Saloon's Yum Cha All You Can has a limit of two hours. It would be best to plan out what you want to order (using the menu listed above) before getting to the restaurant so as to not waste precious time. Plus, invite friends and family to go with you so that it would be easier to try all the items you want from the menu—to divide and conquer, or in this case, to divide and devour.
Shanghai Saloon's Yum Cha All You Can promo is available daily, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., making it a great option for lunch or brunch. It's now available at both the new Molito Lifestyle Center branch and the Podium Mall branch.
Shanghai Saloon's new store is at Molito Building (right beside Tokyo Health Link Medical & Diagnostic and Starbucks), Madrigal Ave, Ayala Alabang, Muntinlupa City. They also have another branch at 1st Level, The Podium, Ortigas Center, Pasig City.
For more information, check out Shanghai Saloon Molito Alabang's Facebook page.
