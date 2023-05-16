Get 21 Unlimited Dim Sum Options at This New Molito Restaurant

(SPOT.ph) When one thinks of the Molito Lifestyle Center, there isn't exactly a Chinese restaurant that comes to mind, what with all the Spanish, Japanese, or Mediterranean spots that occupy the area. Luckily, Shanghai Saloon, the same one at Podium Mall in Mandaluyong City, has branched out to the south—and it's bringing its famed Yum Cha Eat All You Can promo to the Alabang crowd.

Also read:

You Don't Know Dim Sum Like They Do at the Renowned Mott 32 in Cebu

10 Best Places for Dim Sum in Metro Manila

Check out Shanghai Saloon's unlimited dim sum promo, the Yum Cha Eat All You Can:

Shanghai Saloon's Yum Cha All You Can's price point of P888+/person is one of the more bang-for-your-buck buffets in the Metro. This buffet has a total of 21 classic and premium dim sum, two appetizers, three soups, congee, four entrées, three noodles and rice, and two desserts—all refillable for less than a thousand pesos per person.

Here's every item included in Shanghai Saloon's Yum Cha Eat All You Can:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Dim Sum (Steamed and Fried):

Shrimp Dumplings or Hakaw

Pork with Mushroom or Siomai

Chicken Feet with Black Pepper

Pork Ribs with Black Beans Sauce

Minced Beef Balls

Bean Curd Sheet Rolls with Oyster Sauce

Sichuan Pork Dumplings

Sweetened Smooth Taro Creamed Buns

Jumbo Pao with Salted Egg

Taro Dumpling

Vegetable Spring Roll

Golden Prawn Dumplings with Mayonnaise

Mango Prawn Roll with Cheese

Sesame Prawn Toast

Depp Fried Bun with Condensed Milk

Fried Radish Cake with Egg and XO Sauce

Pan Fried Shanghai Pork Dumpling

Char Kway with Wasabi Mayonnaise

Oven-Baked Traditional Egg Tart

Oven-Baked Custard Bun (Traditional HK Style)

Fried Char Kway with Wasabi Mayonnaise

Appetizers:

Marinated Jelly Fish with Sichaun Chili

Cantonese Soy Sauce Chicken

Soups:

Braised Eight Treasure Fish Maw Soup

Sichuan Hot and Sour Soup

Minced Chicken with Corn Soup

Congees:

Century Egg with Minced Pork Congee

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

Entrées

Salt and Pepper Squid

Stir-Fried Chicken with Dried Chili "Kung Pao" Style

Honey Glazed Sweet & Sour Pork

Stir-Fried Green Beans with Roasted Pork Belly and Mushrooms

Noodles and Rice:

Steamed Jasmine Rice

Yang Chow Fried Rice

Stewed E-fu Noodles with Mushrooms and Bean Sprouts

Dessert:

Chilled Black Gulaman with Pandan Syrup

Ice Cream

While there's a whopping total of 36 items included in this Modern Chinese buffet, note that Shanghai Saloon's Yum Cha All You Can has a limit of two hours. It would be best to plan out what you want to order (using the menu listed above) before getting to the restaurant so as to not waste precious time. Plus, invite friends and family to go with you so that it would be easier to try all the items you want from the menu—to divide and conquer, or in this case, to divide and devour.

Shanghai Saloon's Yum Cha All You Can promo is available daily, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., making it a great option for lunch or brunch. It's now available at both the new Molito Lifestyle Center branch and the Podium Mall branch.

Shanghai Saloon's new store is at Molito Building (right beside Tokyo Health Link Medical & Diagnostic and Starbucks), Madrigal Ave, Ayala Alabang, Muntinlupa City. They also have another branch at 1st Level, The Podium, Ortigas Center, Pasig City.

For more information, check out Shanghai Saloon Molito Alabang's Facebook page.

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.