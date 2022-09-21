Truffle Ramen, Curry Tantanmen + More New Bowls at Mendokoro, Yushoken, and Marudori

(SPOT.ph) Think of ramen and we’re willing to bet Ramen Yushoken, Mendokoro Ramenba, and Marudori are some of the first spots to come to mind. The said establishments—all under the Nippon Hasha group—have a real special way with the Japanese classic, as they consistently dish out stellar bowls with exceptional attention to detail.

The group’s deep love for ramen is evident on many fronts—from their use of handmade noodles, to their thick and hearty broths that go full-on in the umami department, to their meats that are always cooked to succulent perfection, to the fact that they don’t allow you to take out ramen leftovers (as this can get in the way of quality). And while we’re sure you’ve got your go-to’s—perhaps it’s Yushoken’s milky-rich Shio, Mendokoro’s famous Super Chashu, or Marudori’s decidedly luxe Lobster Ramen—you’ll want to prep for the upcoming newcomers that’ll be making their respective debuts in the three restaurants soon.

Coming soon on the menus of Yushoken, Mendokoro, and Marudori are new bowls of ramen that’ll have you hooked:

Yushoken and Mendokoro

These sibling spots are both known for their tonkotsu, a.k.a. pork ramen—and they’re both out to expand what you think you know about the dish with exclusives at their two new branches. Yushoken in Ortigas, for one, will soon be serving up the Green Curry Tantanmen, a spunky bowl with a Thai-leaning blend of spices and herbs for added zip.

Over at the Pasay branch, Mendokoro will soon be serving a must-try Hotpot Maze Soba. This interactive dish is a bit of a cross between the two dishes in its namesake, with strips of Wagyu and mizuna that you can cook in the provided vessel of broth, and a bowl of maze soba tinged with dashi, sesame paste, curry powder, coriander, garlic, and chilies for a zesty, fiery mix loosely reminiscent of Szechuan flavors.

Ramen may be a notoriously carnivorous dish as most versions today are meat-centric in nature. But in the name of exploring the plant-forward side of things, both Mendokoro and Yushoken will be debuting vegan (yup) versions that are plenty rich and flavorful in their own right. There’s the relatively lighter Vegan Shio and slightly deeper, more pungent Vegan Shoyu; both boast a rich and creamy broth tinged with mushrooms, more grilled mushrooms, bamboo shoots, and—get this—a vegan egg that tastes punchier than, yet intriguingly mimics the texture of, the real stuff.

Marudori

The youngest of the bunch—known for their paitan (chicken) ramen, and which recently opened a branch in Salcedo Village following their first baby in Rockwell—is also bringing in new bowls and sides to both branches very soon. A standout is the Special Tomato Tantanmen—and we know, we know, you might be raising your eyebrows at the thought of tomato on ramen, but they’re onto something with this one. It works. The tomatoes, imported from Japan and served peeled to expose their flesh, are incredibly sweet and juicy; stuffed inside is a minced-meat mixture with a deeply savory profile that evens out the fruitiness of the tomato. Uniting all components is the broth—an unexpected, and perplexing, mix of tomato, miso, and shoyu that has tang and sweetness from the tomatoes, underscored by the umami of the latter two.

Truffle pretty much screams luxe, and it makes for one heck of an intoxicating Truffle Ramen also coming to Marudori soon. Here, a subtle, but impactful, dash of truffle imbues Marudori’s paitan broth; anyone who's had a proper mushroom soup would know that chicken and mushroom are a match made in heaven. Topping things off are three kinds of mushrooms—king, shimeji, and enoki—and shavings of summer truffles, at least while they’re in season. And then there's the kicker: a seared slab of foie gras that takes things to decadent new heights. It’s hard not to fall in love with the way this composition melds earthy, homey, and rich worlds with every slurp 'til you reach the bottom of your bowl.

Outdoor heat getting to you? Take refuge in light and bright bites with Marudori’s upcoming Yuzu Shio Maze Soba, where the Japanese citrus known as yuzu illuminates a mix of noodles, chicken strips, bean sprouts, cabbage, and a smattering of scallions. (For even more sunny spunk, go ahead and squeeze over the lemon wedge before giving everything a good mix.) And because ramen’s always made better with sides, don’t forget fellow upcoming newcomer Tebasaki Gyoza, which combines two things the ramen spot has a great hand in—gyoza (their take on the potstickers are especially juicy after all), and binchotan grilling. Think chicken wings stuffed with a juicy minced-meat mixture, then grilled and glazed to smoky perfection. It's chicken-on-chicken action that's not gimmicky at all—especially when taken with a squeeze of lemon and sprinkling of togarashi.

It’s well worth commending the way the three ramen spots take on new flavors and combos without losing their soul. The tastes and textures are new, alright—but there’s still the honoring of craftsmanship, low-and-slow cooking, and harmony between components that keeps it rooted to its core, and keeps things slurp-worthy from start to finish.

For more information, check out the Facebook pages of Mendokoro Ramenba, Ramen Yushoken, and Marudori.

