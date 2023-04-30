XO, Kitty, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Queer Eye: Season 7 + More Exciting Titles Coming to Netflix This May

(SPOT.ph) Justin Timberlake once said, "It's gonna be May (Me)"—well, close enough. Bad jokes aside, the month of May really is upon us. Yup, we're already in the fifth month of the year, and more importantly, it's that time again when we celebrate the most important person in our lives, our mothers. Mother's Day is coming up, and to celebrate our dear old mom, we rounded up some of the most exciting and empowering movies and series about and for women coming up on Netflix. Plus other titles you and mom might want to put on your list. So in case your plans fall through on Mother's Day, you might want to give these new Netflix shows a watch instead.

Put these 10 Netflix series and films on your watch list for May 2023:

XO, Kitty (Movie)

Release Date: May 18

Move over Lara Jean, it's Kitty's (Anna Cathcart)time to shine. The youngest Covey sister takes the spotlight in this To All The Boys I Loved Before spin-off. Here we follow Kitty as she embarks on a quest to find true love all the way in Seoul, South Korea. Let's follow Kitty as she reunites with her long-distance boyfriend at the same Seoul high school attended by her late mother.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Series)

Release Date: May 4

All hail the Queen! Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a story set way before the original Bridgerton series takes place. Here our favorite matchmaking queen, Queen Charlotte (India Ria Amarteifio), takes the spotlight as we find out the juicy and spicy details about her love story with King George (Corey Mylchreest) and her rise to power that ultimately transforms the Bridgerton world of High Society,

Queer Eye: Season 7 (Series)

Release Date: May 12

All things just keep getting better as our favorite Fab Five set out to transform the lives of more inspiring community figures in New Orleans. Let's follow Food Guru Antoni Porowski, Interior Designer Bobby Berk, grooming consultant Jonathan Van Ness, fashion designer Tan France and culture expert Karamo Brown for a new season of inspirational heroes—and beautiful before-and-afters.

Spellbound (Movie)

Release Date: May 1

Spellbound is a Filipino adaptation of a Korean romantic comedy of the same name. It's a mix of scares and love as we dive deep into eccentric and introverted Yuri's (Bella Padilla) world—whose life is in shambles after a tragic incident leaves her constantly haunted by ghosts. But all that looks like it's about to change as a charming magician (Marco Gumabao) enters her life.

Siren: Survive the Island (Series)

Release Date: TBA

Did you enjoy all the physicality and Korean reality TV authenticity of Physical: 100? If you did, buckle up, as you're in for another treat. Here in Siren: Survive the Island we follow 24 female police officers, firefighters, bodyguards, soldiers, athletes, and stuntwomen team up by profession to try and escape the remote island they are in.

The Woman King (Movie)

Release Date: May 12

EGOT winner Viola Davis stars in this inspired-by-true-events flick set in the 1820s. The Woman King stars Davis as a battle-tested general who trains a new generation of female warriors to protect their kingdom from a powerful foe.

The Mother (Movie)

Release Date: May 12

Think you know your mother? Jennifer Lopez stars in this action-packed thriller as an assassin who comes out of "retirement" to save the daughter she gave up to protect all those years ago. Lopez gives a whole new meaning to the phrase "She's not a regular mom. She's a cool mom" in this adrenaline-pumping flick.

FUBAR (Series)

Release Date: May 25

ICYDK, FUBAR stands for Fucked Up Beyond Any Repair, which is a great tone-setter for all the shenanigans and misadventures in this spy-adventure comedy series. FUBAR is a story of an uncanny father-daughter dynamic set within the background of international espionage, CIA operatives, and family secrets. If that's not enough to get you hooked, just know that this series stars Arnold Schwarzenegger in his first leading role in a scripted live-action television series.

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Movie)

Release Date: May 26

From the same folks that brought us the hit bio flick Bohemian Rhapsody comes another biographical movie, this time focusing on the rise of one of the best-selling music artists of all time, Whitney Houston. English actress Naomi Ackie stars as the titular Houston and even lends a little bit of her own singing voice in the film.

Black Knight (Series)

Release Date: May 12

Proving to everyone that he really is back after his 2017 health scare, South Korean actor Kim Woo-Bin stars as your not-so-typical delivery man in this dystopian sci-fi action series. Black Knight is an adaptation of a popular 2017 to 2019 webtoon. The series will chronicle the journey of legendary deliveryman ‘5-8’ and a refugee set in a futuristic wasteland Korea that has been devastated by severe air pollution.

