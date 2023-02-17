Dangwa Flower Market Remains in Full Bloom Even After Valentine's Day

Is it better to buy flowers from Dangwa Flower Market in Manila after Valentine’s Day?

For all the characters that keep the flower enclave moving, the day of hearts can last up to a week, with two to three days after Valentine’s Day spent fulfilling remaining orders. There’s some adage about going there after Valentine’s Day to avoid the steep prices brought about by peak season, but Magno clarified the price can stay the same for up to three days.

“Meron siyang two day span na same siya ng price. If Valentine’s [is] February 14, sa 15 and 16, same price pa rin siya as Valentine’s Day. Nag-eextend yung price pero bumababa naman yon after. Depende naman yan sa shop kung bababa pa yon or hindi, pero sa amin, with our experience for how many years, ganon ginagawa namin,” he told SPOT.ph.

“Hindi namin ine-expect kung hanggang kailan yung Valentine’s kasi minsan kahit February 17 na, Valentine’s pa rin kasi maraming humahabol,” he said.

Neighboring store Gemma’s Flower Shop greets clients with a circle of women crouched on stools arranging flowers into bundles. All hands are busy—so preoccupied that the shop had to borrow a temporary staffer just to meet demands, even a day after Valentine’s.

“Fourteen ang Valentine’s Day, pero 15, 16, may mga humabol pa. Five days after, saka lang makakapahinga. Pero samin mga one day, two days na pahinga lang sila, tapos balik na ulit sa work,” said Diane Sabado from Gemma’s, which remains open on weekends.

“Kami naman hindi kami nagtataas ng presyo ng dahil lang sa season. Tulad nito, Valentine’s Day. Minsan, kaya lang kami nagtataas dahil mataas din yung supplier namin. One week after Valentine’s back to normal na,” she added.

Dangwa in the New Normal

The fresh flower market got its name from the Dangwa Tranco Terminal, a nearby bus station. In a 2004 piece by writer Wilson Lee Flores, he noted that the station served as a landing pad for fresh blooms all the way from Baguio and Cordillera, thus becoming a flower haven in the '80s and '90s. Fast forward to today—ask any person in love looking for a sweet deal on roses and the first place to look will always be Dangwa.

At its peak pre-pandemic, Dangwa might have been the loveliest beast of an enclave there is. There was no dead time at all: Early mornings were filled with shopkeepers coaxing passersby and commuters to purchase from their stalls, while lunch times saw people on work break drop by for an order pick-up or last-minute arrangement. In the late afternoons, nearby schools and universities freed their students, buying youngins time to purchase flowers for themselves or for significant others.

And at midnight up until before dawn breaks—arguably the best time to visit—fluorescent lamps lit the way for seasoned flower hunters awaiting the delivery of fresh blossoms, raring to get first pick before the day even starts. COVID-19 changed all that and more.

“During the pandemic period, nag-lie low talaga kami pero 'yung mga ibang shop dito in Dangwa, they are closed talaga. Kami we cater [to] local supplies. So may mga supplies kami coming from local para lang bukas yung shop, pero ang orders namin ay via online lang. Order online, we’ll send a photo, then they’ll pick up via courier,” Magno said.

When asked if this year’s Valentine’s Day was reminiscent of the past, Magno said it wasn’t: “Hindi pa ito yon. Wala pa sa 50% na before na operation.”

“Ngayon naman meron nang mas maraming client compared to before (during lockdown) kasi before marami pang limitations. So ngayon naman para kaming bumabalik sa dating operations,” he said.

“Ngayon medyo kakabalik pa lang sa new normal, kasi nung pandemic, wala talaga. And medyo pigil yung tao, bawal lumabas, estudyante walang pasok, online lang sila. Face to face na ulit, kaya marami nang estudyante na customers,” Sabado echoed.