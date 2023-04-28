New Route Alert: Fly Straight to Naga for Less Than P1,000

(SPOT.ph) Camarines Sur in the Bicol Region is famous for one too many reasons: spicy food with coconut milk, white-sand beaches such as those found in Caramoan, and thrilling activities like hiking Mt. Isarog or wakeboarding at CamSur Watersports Complex. As much as we love traveling to this part of Luzon, it takes serious glutes to endure the 10-hour bus ride. Fortunately, Sunlight Air will soon charter weekly flights between Manila and Naga—the capital of CamSur—starting in July. The price starts at P961 per person.

Also read:

10 Exciting Things to Do in Camarines Norte

10 Exciting Things to Do in Sorsogon

Sunlight Air will soon offer flights from Manila to Naga and vice versa

Starting July 28, 2023, Sunlight Air will launch its maiden flight between Manila and Naga. Flights (2R 787)are limited to thrice a week. For the one-way flight from Manila to Naga, there is only one flight scheduled on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

If you plan on booking a roundtrip fare, the flights from Naga to Manila are scheduled thrice a week too. One flight (2R 788) is scheduled on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from 12:50 p.m. to 2:10 p.m.

How much are Sunlight Air flights from Manila to Naga?

Sunlight Air is offering flights for as low as P961.56 per person, and it can get as expensive as P8,229.28 per person. The lowest rates—if you're able to book ahead—are more affordable than Cebu Pacific, which is the only other airline offering flights between Manila and Naga. One-way ticket for CebGO, its regional brand, costs more than P2,000 per person.

Manila to Naga:

Lite: P961.56 . Passengers can bring a seven-kilogram carry-on, and no rescheduling.

. Passengers can bring a seven-kilogram carry-on, and no rescheduling. Value: P1,754.56 . Passengers can bring a 10-kilogram check-in bag and a seven-kilogram carry-on, rescheduling is allowed up to three times.

. Passengers can bring a 10-kilogram check-in bag and a seven-kilogram carry-on, rescheduling is allowed up to three times. Priority: P8,229.28. Passengers can bring 20-kilogram for check-in and seven-kilogram carry-on, rescheduling is allowed and without limits.

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

Also read:

10 Exciting Things to Do in Masbate

10 Exciting Things to Do in Catanduanes

10 Things You Can Do in Albay Other Than Gazing at Mayon

Naga to Manila:

Lite: P873.56 . Passengers can bring a seven-kilogram carry-on, and no rescheduling.

. Passengers can bring a seven-kilogram carry-on, and no rescheduling. Value: P1,666.56 . Passengers can bring a 10-kilogram check-in bag and a seven-kilogram carry-on, rescheduling is allowed up to three times.

. Passengers can bring a 10-kilogram check-in bag and a seven-kilogram carry-on, rescheduling is allowed up to three times. Priority: P8,141.28. Passengers can bring a 20-kilogram for check-in and a seven-kilogram carry-on, rescheduling is allowed and without limits.

For booking and more information, visit Sunlight Air's website.

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.