News + Explainer Money

The SPOT.ph Guide to Using Lazada Wallet

by Nica Jose
4 hours ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Lazada Wallet Guide
ILLUSTRATOR War Espejo

(SPOT.ph) Lazada Wallet is one of the mobile wallets in the Philippines that has become increasingly popular in the ever-evolving landscape of online transactions. In today's fast-paced world, where convenience and security are paramount, it offers users a seamless and efficient payment experience. Understanding the ins and outs of Lazada Wallet becomes essential for anyone seeking a convenient and reliable online payment solution. Whether you're a seasoned online shopper or a curious newcomer, this article aims to provide you with all the information you need to know about Lazada Wallet.

What is Lazada Wallet?

Lazada Wallet is a digital payment feature offered by Lazada, one of the leading e-commerce platforms in Southeast Asia. It serves as a virtual wallet that allows users to store funds and make seamless transactions within the platform. With Lazada Wallet, you can conveniently complete your purchases without the need to enter your payment details repeatedly.

To get started, users can create a Lazada Wallet account, which is linked to their Lazada profile. Once set up, you can easily top up your Lazada Wallet using various funding sources, including credit cards, debit cards, or even through offline payment methods like bank transfers or over-the-counter payments at authorized partners. This flexibility ensures that you have multiple options to add funds to your wallet, depending on your preferences and convenience.

The funds stored in your Lazada Wallet can be used for a wide range of transactions within the Lazada platform. You can purchase products from various sellers, pay for services or bills, or even participate in flash sales and promotions offered exclusively to Lazada Wallet users.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read:
The SPOT.ph Guide to Using ShopeePay
The SPOT.ph Guide to Using PayPal
The SPOT.ph Guide to Using GrabPay

How to Set Up Your Lazada Wallet

To have access to your Lazada Wallet, you need to set up your Lazada account first.

  1. To do this, register an account first. From the app’s homepage, go to “Account.”
    Lazada Wallet Account
  2. Click “Sign Up.”
    Lazada Wallet Sign Up
  3. You may either use your mobile number, your Google e-mail address, or your Facebook account to set up an account. Choose one of these and click on “Agree” to consent to Lazada’s Terms of Usage and Privacy Policy.
  4. If you already have an account, make sure it’s logged in. Click on “Account.”
    Lazada Wallet Account
  5. Go to “Lazada Wallet.”
    Lazada Wallet Profile
  6. From there, you’ll have access to the mobile wallet’s various features.
    Lazada Wallet Features
  7. You’ll be asked to verify your basic wallet account. Fill out the necessary details and click “Submit.”
    Lazada Wallet Verify

How to Use Lazada Wallet for Transactions

Topping Up Your Wallet

Once you’ve activated your Lazada Wallet, you may now top up or cash in some funds.

    1. Go to “Lazada Wallet.”
      Lazada Wallet Profile
    2. Click “Cash In.”
      Lazada Wallet Cash In
    3. The next page will prompt you to enter the amount you want to top up. Note that the minimum amount is P20 while the maximum amount that the mobile wallet can hold at a time is P100,000. This includes the rebate and refund balances. Click “Proceed with P(amount).”
      Lazada Wallet Proceed
    4. You will be asked for the specific payment method you want to use. Click on it and choose “Confirm.” You may choose from the following: 
    • Credit/Debit Card: Visa, Mastercard, Japan Credit Bureau, American Express
    • E-Wallet: GCash, Maya
    • Over-the-Counter: 7-Eleven, TouchPay
    • Bank: BPI, BDO, UnionBank, MetroBank

    Making Purchases Using Lazada Wallet

    1. Choose an item you want to buy and add it in your cart.
    2. Click on your cart at the bottom-right-hand side of the app.
      Lazada Wallet Cart
    3. If you have multiple items in your cart, tick the ones that you wish to check out and click “Check Out.”
      Lazada Wallet Checkout
    4. Select your preferred payment method.
      Lazada Wallet Confirm Selection
    5. In this case, click “Lazada Wallet.” Click “Confirm Selection.” Make sure your mobile wallet has enough funds to cover the base price and the shipping fee.
    6. Double check all the details and click “Place Order.”

    Paying Bills Using Your Lazada Wallet

    1. Go to “Lazada Wallet.”
      Lazada Wallet Profile
    2. Click “Bills Pay.”
      Lazada Wallet Bills Pay
    3. The next page will show you the categories of bills. Choose the one you intend to pay for and choose the specific company/establishment.
      Lazada Wallet Bills Category
    4. Specify the amount due and submit.

    Tips and Tricks for Maximizing Your Lazada Wallet Experience

    • Regularly top up your Lazada Wallet to ensure uninterrupted shopping and smooth transactions.
    • Take advantage of exclusive wallet promotions, such as special promotions and discounts.
    • Constantly review your transactions and wallet activity to keep track of your purchases, refunds, and any promotional credits or vouchers applied to your account. Monitoring your wallet activity helps you identify any discrepancies or unauthorized transactions promptly as well.
    • Keep your wallet and account secure by having a strong and unique password for your Lazada account. Don’t share it with anyone. Also, be cautious of phishing attempts or suspicious links and only enter your Lazada login details on the official Lazada website or app.
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

SC23 Consumer Banking Personal Finance Mobile Payments & Digital Wallets Lazada Wallet TouchPay Visa Unionbank Metrobank Bdo Pay Bills
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out
More Videos You Can Watch

Latest Stories

Load More Stories