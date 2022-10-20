Menstruation Privilege in La Union Gives LGU Workers Monthly WFH Passes 

(SPOT.ph) Being a woman is tough and in La Union, the provincial government is taking the extra step to be "kinder" to female employees by allowing them to work from home (WFH) on their period days.

La Union Gov. Raphaelle Veronica "Rafy" Ortega-David has signed an executive order providing "Menstruation Privilege" to female employees of the provincial government.

La Union grants WFH arrangement for 2 days a month

Under the executive order, women can "avail therefore for a work-from-home arrangement" during their period for two days a month. Menstrual kits will also be provided in every office of the provincial government.

Ortega-David described the executive order as her "hug" to female employees of the provincial government of La Union.

"I hope that with this EO, we can spread awareness and be kinder to our female employees lalong-lalo na sa kanilang period days. To all our female employees, this EO is my hug to each of you," she wrote in an Oct. 18 Facebook post.

Menstrual leaves remain uncommon in the Philippines but some countries such as Japan and Indonesia have introduced the policy as a right for female workers.

