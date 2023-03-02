Channel Your Inner Sk8er Boi With These Shirts From Uniqlo

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

(SPOT.ph) If there is a thing Japanese retail brand Uniqlo and streetwear fashion have in common, it's that they're both equally comfortable and stylish. The former with its versatile and timeless pieces no matter what occasion; and the latter with your favorite baggy and oversized tees, hoodies, sweatpants, sneakers, and other urban-style aesthetics in bold, distinct street designs that freely express oneself. Combine the two of them together and there's a guaranteed stylish 'fit right there. And who doesn't want the best of both worlds, right? Hit two birds with one stone and channel your inner skater boy with Uniqlo's latest Skater UT Collection.

Check out the items you can buy from Uniqlo's latest collection:

You know how it is with the Japanese brand's UT collections: there's a design for everyone. There's music, arts, anime, and pop culture, and now it's traversing into and through the streets with its latest lineup. Whether you're a fan of the aesthetic or you're simply looking for newer, bolder, and breezier pieces to add to your wardrobe—more so since we're about to enter the summer season—then skate through this collection.

Whether it's just lounging around the house, a casual hangout, or skating around the park with some friends, you can freely move with the collection's oversized fit and long sleeve shirts decked in eye-catching and fun "images that represent real street trends" courtesy of artists and skaters Alex Olson and Shinpei Ueno. We spotted this bright green shirt with a large grapefruit print on the back with the words "absolutely grapefruit" on it or this simple, black long-sleeved shirt with a skateboarding graphic, and many more distinctive designs on basic tees to choose from. Sizes range from XS to 3XL while prices start at P790.

The Uniqlo Skater UT Collection is available online.

For more information, check out Uniqlo Philippines' Facebook page.

