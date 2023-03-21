Switch Off the Lights for Earth Hour 2023 this March 25

(SPOT.ph) It's that time of the year again: For just one hour on Saturday, March 25, millions of people around the world are called to switch off their lights for Earth Hour.

In the Philippines, Earth Hour will start at 8:30 p.m. to observe "the biggest hour for [the] Earth." For 60 minutes, major landmarks, cities, and communities will turn off non-essential lights as a symbol of commitment to Earth.

"Just 60 minutes? Yes, just one hour. It may not seem like much, but the magic happens when you, and those like you in Asia and Africa, North and South America, Oceania, and Europe—supporters in over 190 countries and territories—all give an hour for our one home, creating the Biggest Hour for Earth," the organizers of Earth Hour said in its website.

The Philippines' Participation in Earth Hour

The global celebration started in Sydney, Australia in 2017, and became one of the biggest activities to turn the spotlight on the planet and what needs to be done to save it against climate breakdown, habitat loss, and the decline of wildlife.

This 2023 will be the Philippines' 15th time observing Earth Hour. It is one of the 193 countries and territories joining the celebration, which happens every last Saturday of March.

This year, Earth Hour will have its first physical event since 2020 called "Switch Off," which will be held at the Quezon City Memorial Circle.

Those who wouldn't be able to join the in-person activity are highly encouraged to switch off non-essential lights for 60 minutes and to "do something positive" for the planet. Don't know where to start? Earthour.org recommends reading up on biodiversity and nature loss; or listening to a podcast.

“The Philippines has repeatedly been on the top list of countries most vulnerable to climate change, and we are a mega-biodiverse country. Many do not realize that nature is our climate's secret ally. We want Filipinos to not only appreciate what we have, but we also stand to lose. Thus, we all need to be responsible in shaping our future, and hopefully, we'll be changing the ending for the positive—for both people and the planet," said Atty. Angela Ibay, Climate and Energy Program Head of WWF-Philippines and Earth Hour Pilipinas National Director.

"Earth Hour has always been about individual actions that taken collectively [make] a difference. By having an event like Earth Hour we are affirming the power of our individual simple [actions]. We are affirming that people care about our shared future,” said WWF-Philippines Executive Director Katherine Custodio.

So what happens after we switch on the lights? You can also participate in the Earth Hour Virtual Run, which is happening from March 25 to April 30. The self-paced run, which can be as short as 5k to as far as 60k, can happen anywhere you're located here in the Philippines. All proceeds will benefit WWF's conservation work nationwide.

To know more about Earth Hour, you may visit its website.

