Here’s How You Can Get HKD 100 Vouchers for Your Hong Kong Trip

(SPOT.ph) Following Hong Kong's giveaway of over 20,000 free tickets via Cathay Pacific, travelers can look forward to another special treat when they visit the country. Leveling up their Hello Hong Kong campaign, the Hong Kong Tourism Board is now giving away travel vouchers worth HKD 100—or about P800—to all tourists arriving there until December 31. These Hong Kong Goodies coupons inclusive of amazing discounts and freebies can be used at several participating bars, restaurants, and attractions in Hong Kong.

Here's how you can get your hands on this HKD100 travel voucher from the Hong Kong Tourism Board:

All bonafide visitors staying in Hong Kong for 90 days or less can choose from either a free welcome drink from over 100 bars, restaurants, and hotels, a HKD100 off cash voucher from over 120 participating bars, attractions, and shops, or exclusive memorabilia from select museums or attractions.

To get your hands on these vouchers, simply follow these steps:

1. Register online for the Hong Kong Goodies Giveaway. Remember to sign up with a non-Hong Kong number.

2. After registering, choose the type of Hong Kong Goodies voucher you want to redeem.

3. Select the merchant you want to redeem your voucher at.

4. Add the voucher you selected to your "Wallet" and confirm. A green tick will appear if you have successfully acquired the coupon.

Alternatively, you can also visit one of these Hong Kong Tourism Board Visitor Centres on arrival to collect your visitor consumption voucher in person.

Just make sure to bring a copy of your valid overseas travel document to prove your eligibility.

5. When you're ready to use the vouchers, you can access your coupons on your Discover Hong Kong account. Click "Use coupon."

6. Once at the physical store where you will use your coupon, scan the provided QR code.

7. Present the bar code on the confirmation page to the staff at the merchant’s physical store (if applicable)

Remember, tourists can only acquire the Hong Kong Goodies offer once with a non-Hong Kong mobile number. Once the offer has been chosen, it can no longer be canceled or changed. So choose your treat wisely. Some vouchers are also only available in limited quantities on a first-come-first-served basis, so don't get discouraged if your voucher of choice is no longer available when you visit.



Visitors may register for the vouchers ahead of their visit to Hong Kong. You may also acquire your voucher ahead of your visit. Just make sure to check the voucher's expiration. Unless otherwise stated, vouchers are only valid for 30 days upon acquisition. Expired vouchers will not be reissued.

You may check out a video of the redemption process below:

Whether you're headed to HK to visit Disneyland and its new attractions or to shop and dine 'til you drop at their many malls and outlets, you wouldn't want to miss this visitors-only treat that's a sure way to stretch your travel budget when headed to Hong Kong.

For more information, visit Hong Kong Tourism Board's website.

