There's a New Bus Route from Arcovia to Naga, Legazpi + More

No need to book a flight.

by Christa I. De La Cruz
2 hours ago
Bus to Albay
PHOTO BY L: Adobe Stock; R: Facebook/ALPS

(SPOT.ph) The Bicol Region in Southern Luzon is one of the country's top tourist destinations. It's known for the majestic Mayon Volcano in Albay, the white-sand beaches in Camarines Sur, and other beautiful sights. You now have more ways to get to that part of the country without having to buy expensive plane tickets as Alps bus line announced today, September 3, that they now ply the route from Arcovia City in Pasig to Naga and Iriga in Camarines Sur, as well as to Legazpi and Tabaco in Albay.

What to know about the new Arcovia bus route from Pasig to Naga, Iriga, Legazpi, and Tabaco:

The Alps bus from Pasig to Camarines Sur and Albay leaves Arcovia City daily at 7 p.m. You can also take the same route from Market! Market! in Bonifacio Global City, which leaves at 7:30 p.m.

Alps Bus to Naga
PHOTO BY Facebook/ALPS The Bus Inc.
Based on an exchange with Alps' contact number via 0920-957-0633, the fare is at P1,100 for the executive class bus to Naga and Iriga. Regular Alps buses ply from Arcovia to Legaspi and Tabaco, which cost P1,200.

Alps' executive class bus features 1x1x1 seat configuration, so you don't have to worry about sharing a row with strangers during the long travel. It also features plenty of legroom and more space to recline your seat.

A passenger bus ride from Arcovia to Naga City typically takes from 10 to 11 hours, while going to Iriga takes an additional hour. The bus ride from Arcovia to Legazpi takes around 15 hours, and the bus ride to Tabaco takes around 13 hours. If you want to take your Bicol adventure further, you can go to Tabaco Port and take a RoRo to the island province of Catanduanes. Given the travel time, a weekend may not be enough, but the ride is worth it.

Caramoan in Camarines Sur
Caramoan in Camarines Sur
PHOTO BY Kara Santos/SPOT.ph archives
Albay Cagsawa Trail
ATV at Cagsawa Trail in Albay
PHOTO BY Bernard Supetran/SPOT.ph archives
Other provincial bus routes from Arcovia City in Pasig:

Arcovia City, Pasig to Gubat, Sorsogon

Alps started a new route from Arcovia to Gubat, Sorsogon on June 8. According to Alps' head office, they don't have a fixed terminal in the area, but buses from Cubao (departing daily at 5:30 p.m.) can stop over and pick up passengers in the area. Fare starts at P1,300.

Arcovia City, Pasig to Iloilo City

Also started on June 8, the bus ride from Pasig to Iloilo City costs P2,746. Best to text them at 0920-957-0633 for seat availability and schedule.

Travel & Transportation Long Distance Bus & Rail Rail Travel Alps Arcovia City Bicol Region Pasig Camarines Sur Iriga Albay Bonifacio Global City Southern Luzon Mayon Volcano Bus Travel
