Seat Sale Alert: Fly to Japan, Taiwan + More for as Low as P1

(SPOT.ph) Travel bugs, listen up! Before you start checking out your carts for this month's double-digit day, you might want to read up. Cebu Pacific just dropped an early treat for those with money to burn and vacations to plan. Cebu Pacific just announced their 11.11 Piso Seat Sale. Ready your passports and wallets, folks— the much-awaited seat sale is back for a limited time this week.

Here's what we know about Cebu Pacific's Piso Sale:

From November 8 to 11, Cebu Pacific flights from Manila, Cebu, and Clark to your favorite international destinations like Tokyo, Seoul, and Hong Kong are available with base fares starting at P1. Yes, this is not a drill. Flights to the most popular destinations abroad are on sale, so if you're ready to plan your next big getaway, then now is the time to book.

But if you'd much rather enjoy the different islands of the Philippines, flights to local destinations like Boracay, Siargao, Cebu, Bohol, and Palawan are also included in this piso sale.

Act fast. Seats on sale are limited so you may want to go online ASAP. Flights booked during this sale have a travel period from April 1 to October 31, 2024, which means the sale covers that sweet spot for travel both at the start of the year and towards the end. Start planning those spring picnics, summer getaways, and early autumn vacations by booking your flights today.

Note: One-way base fare is exclusive of travel fees, fuel surcharge, and taxes.

For more information, visit Cebu Pacific Air's website

