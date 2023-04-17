Toyo Eatery Honors Good Ol' Filipino Dining at This Upcoming Pop-Up

(SPOT.ph) Summer's upon us—and if you're not hitting the beach, you've also got the option of dining and drinking in such a way that takes a page from the bygone era of old Manila. Picture the days of folks visiting the grand abodes of friends and family (specifically the comedor, or dining room) for a leisurely meal or merienda. You'd revel in the flavors, alright, but also the enthralling architecture and the company of the people around you—a venerable time that Toyo Eatery's paying ode to with their upcoming pop-up, dubbed Orosa.

Don't miss contemporary Filipino restaurant Toyo Eatery's upcoming pop-up:

Named after Maria Orosa—the Filipina food chemist and activist who invented banana ketchup and used her knowledge to teach those in rural areas learn to preserve food and prepare meals—Toyo Eatery's Orosa pop-up honors the "diner days and clubhouse afternoons of Manila in a bygone era." This takes place on the ground floor of Rockwell Center's The Balmori Suites, between 11:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. from April 19 to May 14. No reservations needed here, folks; just note that they'll be closed on Mondays.

For the pop-up, the restaurant will be serving up bites as well as bigger plates in solo and family-style portions ("no tasting menus here!," they specify). As of writing, no menu's been posted yet—but this is Toyo Eatery we're talking about, i.e. the contemporary Filipino spot known for their ways of exploring and paying tribute to local tradition while bringing modern techniques and presentations to the mix. Toyo, of course, has also garnered multiple awards over the years, most recently being placed on the 42nd spot in the recent list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants. Needless to say, there's plenty to look forward to.

Toyo Eatery's Orosa pop-up will be at G/F The Balmori Suites, Hidalgo Drive, Rockwell Center, Makati City. For more information, check out Toyo Eatery's Facebook page.

