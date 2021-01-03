10 Cutest Celebrity Babies on Instagram Right Now

(SPOT.ph) Don’t lie: There’s something about an adorable roly-poly baby that manages to lift your spirits no matter what. We’re thankful there were quite a few celebrities gifting us with cute sneak peeks into the lives of their little ones throughout 2020! The year has been exceptionally terrible, but these babies made everything a little bit better.

Bless your IG feed with these 10 adorable celebrity babies we welcomed in 2020:

Thylane Katana

Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico welcomed their baby girl right on New Year’s Day! No better way to start the year, that’s for sure. They finally blessed the Internet with a first glimpse of Thylane’s face in April and the two proud parents have been dropping truly wholesome content on their Instagram accounts since then. Special shoutout to this happy little clip of Heussaff dancing with Thylane.

Dahlia Amélie

Anne Curtis gave birth to her and husband Erwan Heussaff’s daughter on March 2 in Australia. The actress has since been marking Dahlia’s monthly milestones with lovely pictures of the adorable baby next to flowers arranged in numbers.

Enola Mithi

Take a look at that head full of hair! Carlo Aquino and Trina Candaza’s daughter was born on September 13 and it looks like she’s all set to become quite the star. Baby Enola’s IG page—chock-full of chubby cheeks and peak gigil content—already has more than 22,000 followers!

Amari

A cute baby and a cute dog? What more could we ask for? Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford’s baby boy Amari was born on September 10 and has quickly become the star of both his parent’s IG feeds. And TBH, we totally see why they would want to share their little bundle of joy! Plus, both Garcia and Crawford have been refreshingly honest and open about their experiences as first-time parents.

Giulia Fiorentina Alessandra

Baby Fiore was born to Assunta de Rossi and Jules Ledesma on October 23 after nearly two decades of trying to conceive. Now Assunta blesses us with little glimpses of the adorable baby Fiore on IG! Fun fact: The baby is named after four important people in de Rossi's life; Alessandra, of course, is her sister, fellow celebrity Alessandra de Rossi.

Scott Knoa

Celebrity blogger/vlogger Kryz Uy and former Pinoy Big Brother Big Winner Slater Young welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on June 2. Uy has since been dropping the most adorable snaps and clips of her kid on IG since, and yup, we're not surprised that Scott dons great outfits, too.

Alana Lauren

That smile could light up the night sky! Hosts Iya Villania and Drew Arellano welcomed their third child, Alana Lauren, on July 18. She has two older bros, Primo and Leon. You can spot her and the rest of the cute brood both their parents’ IG feeds. Plus, who can forget Villania’s epic workouts during her pregnancy?

Skye Anakin

Those ears are beyond adorable. Max Collins and Pancho Magno’s first kid, a baby boy, was born on July 7. And yup, that really is a Star Wars-inspired name, courtesy of Magno, who happens to be a big fan of the franchise. They went with Anakin because it means “Warrior”; Skye, meanwhile is a reference to his being “our sky, our everything,” first-time mom Collins told Preview.ph.

Lilla Forest

John Prats and Isabel Oli welcomed their third child on July 17. They named the latest addition to their brood Lilla Forest! The adorable baby girl now has her own IG account with the cutest little pictures—and it even looks like she’s already a part of the BTS army (arguably the cutest member).

Zoe Natalia

Sofia Andres and Daniel Miranda’s baby, Zoe Natalia, is technically not a 2020 baby—she was born on November 24, 2019—but it was only in 2020 when Andres revealed baby Zoe to the public via a Father’s Day greeting for her dad Eric and boyfriend Miranda. Since the big announcement, baby Zoe now has her own IG page full of pics that are sure to give you super good vibes.

