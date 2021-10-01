Here's Why PAREX Might Be a Bad Idea, According to an Urban Planner

(SPOT.ph) Infrastructure, when harnessed well, sparks economic growth and alleviates poverty. In an ideal world, it provides for an efficient delivery of services such as goods and water, connects workers to their jobs and students to schools, and allows faster trade. It's easy to see why the government is keen on adding bridges and expressways to their list of achievements, driven by the belief that infrastructure is equivalent to progress.

The Pasig River Expressway, the latest privately funded infrastructure project proposed by San Miguel Corporation that's approved by the government, is receiving flak from different sectors of the society. Filipino taxpayers have expressed concerns on the long list of its harmful effects, which outweigh projected benefits of the project. Opposition to the PAREX asserts that it is “the Pasig River’s death sentence.”

Also read:

Time and Time Again: A Short History of the Pasig River Rehabilitation Project

In the Works: A Six-Lane Elevated Expressway Crossing the "Entirety" of Pasig River

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

What Is the Pasig River Expressway (PAREX)?

PAREX is a 19.37-kilometer, six-lane elevated road, "that will run along the banks of the Pasig River," according to San Miguel Corporation (SMC). It will have three major segments: Segment 1 is from Radial Road 10 to Plaza Azul in Manila City; Segment 2 from Pandacan to C-5, and Segment 3 from C-5 to C-6 Road in Taguig. According to SMC president Ramon Ang, the road network will "combine sustainability features with the functionality of a safe and efficient transport infrastructure that the country is sorely lacking in." It is completely privately funded and cost about P95 billion.

CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

SMC also said on September 21 that PAREX is poised to complete the "long-envisioned north-south-east-west expressway connectivity for the region," especially with the opening of Skyway 3. The Expressway along Pasig River is expected to serve as the east-west connection, linking Skyway 3 and the planned South East Metro Manila Expressway.

Ang disclosed that SMS is tapping Felino Palafox Jr. for the project, which the architect and urban planner denied.

"While it is true that the SMC and Mr. Ramon S. Ang, have reached out to our principal architect and urban planner Felino ‘Jun’ A. Palafox, Jr. to introduce green architecture and green urbanism principles in SMC infrastructure projects, this has never been formalized specifically for the PAREX project," Palafox Associates and Palafox Architecture Group, Inc said in a statement.

Problem, Not a Solution for Commuters

In an interview on One News on September 28, architect and urban planner Paulo Alcazaren—who is also behind the layout of the world-renowned Iloilo River Esplanade—said that the government should build less new roads and focus more on public transport systems. He argued that "building more roads will not ease traffic unless we refocus our infrastructure building to public transport and non-motorized pedestrian rides." Alcazaren explained that the "concept of induced demand states that the more roads you build, the more traffic it will bring."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In a column published by The Manila Times on September 30, Move As One Coalition head Robert Siy said that "urban expressways are considered all over the world as a failed strategy for solving traffic. It belongs to the last century." Building more expressways encourages people to buy and use cars, which in effect, just adds to the traffic buildup on our roads. This is yet again another case of prioritizing people who drive private cars, rather than commuters who depend on public transport.

A joint petition by mobility, heritage, culture, environment, health, tourism, economic reform, and youth advocate groups also argued that PAREX "will worsen, not solve, traffic congestion." Following Alcazaren's explanation of the well-documented phenomenon of induced demand, they cited that most progressive cities around the world like San Francisco, Seoul, and Tokyo are already dismantling elevated expressways to improve mobility. "PAREX will be a repeat of the mistakes progressive cities have made decades ago," they said.

They also pointed out that PAREX violates the Philippine National Transport Policy, which explicitly instructs all agencies to maximize people throughput rather than vehicle throughput in the development of infrastructure. "SMC’s promises to put a bus rapid transit system and cycling lanes on PAREX have not been supported by formal, detailed, and publicly available documents and feasibility studies," they said in the statement.

Alcazaren said that SMC’s explanation only came up after the project received criticism on social media. “They're saying the six lanes will now incorporate a BRT lane, bike lanes and pedestrian lanes, but the problem is these skyways are tens of meters above,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Given the elevated structure, connecting a pedestrian system from the banks of the river to the expressway would mean going up several flights of stairs equivalent to five stories, Alcazaren explained. SMC also asserted in a statement that a “BRT system has always been one of [their] long-term plans for our elevated expressways” but the urban planner said that it simply cannot work because such system “will also require that you walk up there and the central terminals are in the middle of the road.”

Also read:

Soon-to-Rise "Photobomber" Threatens Another Heritage Site in Manila

San Agustin Church in Danger of Losing Spot on UNESCO World Heritage List

Effects on Heritage Sites

Alcazaren, in a detailed post, traced at least 40 important architectural treasures along the bank of Pasig River—where PAREX is supposed to be built. This includes Intramuros' walls and forts, Fort Santiago, Aduana, Chamber of Commerce, National Press Club, Lichauco House, and more.

Based on PAREX's alignment along the waterway, the first segment alone in Manila City will not only obstruct the view of the Manila Post Office, for example; but possibly affect the integrity of the structures given the vibrations during construction. This concern was similarly raised in a condominium project near the San Sebastian Cathedral and the China-funded Binondo-Intramuros Bridge near the Walled City.

Renacimiento Manila, an artists heritage advocacy group, calls PAREX the longest photobomb of Manila’s heritage sites, making a reference to the controversial "pambansang photobomber" in Luneta Park—the Torre de Manila—that destroyed the view of the Rizal Monument.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Environmental Implications

Aside from a number of decades-old heritage structures that will be possibly affected by the construction of PAREX, another point of concern is the Arroceros Forest Park. Alcazaren in another post explained that SMC's claim that PAREX will only occupy one meter of the space of the river "is impossible in many sections because of existing buildings or other infrastructure." This means that a portion of what's dubbed the Last Lung of Manila is under threat. "Does this mean that close to half of the 8,000 plants and mature trees and space for 10 bird species in the park will be sacrificed for PAREX?" the urban planner asked.

In the joint statement of the #NoToPAREX movement, they said that "PAREX will worsen air pollution, destroy Pasig River’s ecology, and make Metro Manila more vulnerable to the climate crisis," especially since the expressway will invite more car users.

“Because it passes along or on top or beside the Pasig [River], it brings [additional] pollution to a corridor that didn’t have any air pollution," Alcazaren said in the One News interview.

Opponents of the project also blasted SMC's statement that the Pasig River is "considered biologically dead." Studies by the Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission, which was dissolved by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2019 after its 20-year existence, have before and after parameters that show significant improvements in its rehabilitation.

"The project will run counter to a global movement to recover lost waterways and to enhance blue-green infrastructures as “no regret” solutions for climate adaptation," added the #NoToPAREX Movement.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Where Are We Now?

The petition "Stop the proposed Pasig River Expressway! #NoToPAREX #IlogPasiglahin," which was first released to concerned coalition on September 24 then publicly published on September 28 already earned more than 6,000 online signatures. The original joint statement already has the support of more than 70 organizations and more than 900 individuals.

SMC officially broke ground for the project on September 23.

To sign the #NoToPAREX Movement's petition, visit Change.org.

What Everyone's Reading Now

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.

We are now on Quento! Download the and enjoy more articles and videos from SPOT.ph and other Summit Media websites.